James Berger, Head of Investor Relations & Strategy in Hofseth BioCare ASA, has today 26.02.2020 purchased 30,000 shares at an average price of NOK 6,73 per share.

Following this transaction, James Berger owns 2,132,835 shares corresponding to 0.65 % of the outstanding shares in Hofseth BioCare ASA and options for a further 6,486,400 shares according to the stock exchange notice of 18.10.2019.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act