However, high product costs and technical limitations associated with the majority of AQM products are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The stack monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of the sampling method, the air quality monitoring system market is categorized into five segments—continuous, passive, intermittent, manual, and stack sampling. The stack monitoring segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to its low operational cost, increasing government emphasis on regulatory compliance for industrial pollution monitoring, and rising focus on pollution monitoring and control.



In 2019, the chemical pollutants segment accounted for the largest share of the AQMS market.

Based on the pollutant, the air quality monitoring system market is segmented into chemical, physical, and biological pollutants.The chemical pollutants segment commanded the largest share in 2019.



The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing stringency of government regulations on the monitoring and control of air pollution (especially gaseous pollutant levels), growing public concerns regarding the health implications of air pollution, and ongoing development & commercialization of innovative gas and chemical detection sensors.



The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the AQMS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The APAC market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to the large-scale industrialization in emerging APAC countries, increasing stringency of air pollution regulations, and continuous government support for the development & commercialization of advanced AQM products in this region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 50% and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation - C-level – 35%, Director-level – 50%, Others – 15%

• By Region - North America - 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, RoW – 10%



Major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Spectris plc (UK), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), TSI Incorporated (US), Tisch Environmental (US), and Testo (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the AQMS market based on product, sampling method, pollutant, end-user, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of the top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the AQMS market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

