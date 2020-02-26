TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) refers to its press release of December 31, 2019 regarding the Default Notice received from Pala Investments Ltd. (“Pala”) and the subsequent Standstill Agreement entered into with Pala.



The Company announces that it has entered into a further standstill amending agreement with Pala pursuant to which Pala has agreed to extend the standstill period from February 28, 2020 until March 31, 2020.

MELIOR RESOURCES INC.

Martyn Buttenshaw

Interim Chief Executive Officer

+41 41 560 9070

info@meliorresources.com

mark.mccauley@meliorresources.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



