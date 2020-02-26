Portland, OR, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global plastic antioxidants market was estimated at $3.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.96 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Protection offered by antioxidants against thermal and oxidative deterioration and promising plastic consumption all around the world drive the growth of the global plastic antioxidants market. On the other hand, implementation of strict regulatory policies curtails down the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, increase in use of agriculture plastic is projected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

The phenols segment to retain its top status throughout the forecast period-

Based on type, the phenols segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance by the end of 2026. Simultaneously, the phosphites segment is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026. The segments of amines, organic sulphides, and antioxidant blends are also assessed in the report.

The polyethylene segment to dominate through 2019–2026-

Based on polymer resin, the polyethylene segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail till 2026. At the same time, the polypropylene segment is predicted to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the study period. The other segments discussed in the market report include polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, and ABS.

Asia-Pacific to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2018, garnering half of the total market. North America, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during 2019–2026. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Key market players analyzed in the global plastic antioxidants report include Dover Chemical Corporation, Amfine Chemical Corporation, SI Group, 3v Sigma USA Inc., Solvay S.A., Clariant AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Songwon, and Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd. These players have adhered to high-end market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launch to brace their stand in the industry.

