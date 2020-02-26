LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “ Gene Editing Market (By Technology: CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Other technologies; By Application: Cell line editing, Animal genome editing, Plant genome editing, Others; By End-user: Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, Academics and government research institutes, Clinical Research Organizations (CRO)) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities And Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.



Technological advancement in the biotechnological field is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Get Free Report Sample Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1769

An increase in demand for synthetic genes in the North America and Asia Pacific regions and growing funding for genetic research in developed as well as developing countries will boost the gene editing market in the coming years.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are the major regions. Currently, North America holds the largest share of the global gene editing market and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the local presence of major market players, early adoption of the latest technology of gene editing, and higher awareness about benefits associated with gene editing. Furthermore, high government funding and investments by market players for research and development activities on genetic modification further boost the market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a steady rate due to the slow adoption of technology and an unorganized regulatory environment across and within countries. However, government funding, an increasing number of laboratories, and investment by market players are expected to propel the market growth. China dominates the market due to high penetration and more research. Patent applications from China for CRISPR have climbed rapidly in the last few years, and hence the country dominates in the industrial and agricultural fields.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), Transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN), Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN), and other technologies. CRISPR accounted for the largest share of the market due to a wide range of advantages such as availability of tailor-made option specific to the patient’s mutations for the disease like cystic fibrosis, government initiatives for the development of drug, devices, and vaccines, and investment by market players. For instance, in October 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Synthego collaborated to manufacture and distribute synthetic guide RNA products for CRISPR genome engineering. Furthermore, CRISPR is easy to use, works with high throughput, and affordable technology.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/gene-editing-market

Based on the application, the global gene editing market is divided into cell line editing, animal genome editing, plant genome editing, and others. In 2018, the animal genetic engineering segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Extensive use of gene-editing technology for altering the animal genome sequence to obtain maximum output from domestic animals is a key factor for the dominance of the segment.

Based on the end-users, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academics and government research institutes, and Clinical Research Organizations (CRO). Pharma and biotech companies dominated the market in 2018 and are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period. The increasing number of rare diseases and patients and growing investment by pharma and biotech companies to develop new drugs against these rare diseases are the key driving factors of the segment.

Key players operating in the gene editing market are Addgene, Allele Biotech, Bio-Rad, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Dharmacon Inc., GE Healthcare, GeneCopoeia, Inc., GenScript Corporation, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, OriGene Technologies, Merck Millipore Limited, Precision Biosciences, Sangamo Biosciences, Inc., Takara Bio, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Browse More Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Industry Related Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/industry-categories/healthcare-and-pharmaceuticals

Some of the key observations regarding the gene editing industry include:

In January 2020, Horizon Discovery Group Plc announced the development of a novel base editing technology licensed from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, for diagnostic, therapeutic, and services applications. The company’s new generation base editing is a novel technology for engineering DNA in cells, which can correct certain mutations or errors in the DNA, or inactivate disease-causing genes. Conventional CRISPR/Cas9 technology creates “cuts” in the gene that can lead to adverse or negative effects on patients. However, this newly developed technology allows accurate gene editing while reducing unintended genomic changes.

In June 2019, Vertex Pharmaceuticals acquired Exonics Therapeutics for to expand its presence in gene editing. Exonics has its SingleCut CRISPR gene editing technology to develop treatments through repairing mutations that cause DMD and other genetic neuromuscular diseases with significant unmet needs. Hence, the acquisition helps Vertex to develop new treatments against rare diseases.

In April 2019, the first time two patients treated by using the CRISPR technique in the U.S. The clinical trial of CRISPR to treat cancer had started. One patient had multiple myeloma, and the other patient had sarcoma. Both had relapsed after undergoing standard treatment. Similarly, other studies are also set to start in the U.S., Canada, and European countries.

In January 2019, Horizon Discovery signed a partnership agreement with Rutgers University to commercialize a new gene editing technology. The basic technology was developed in the lab of Rutgers’ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; however, Horizon through this agreement Horizon will further augment the research and commercialization activities.

In December 2015, Bayer signed a partnership agreement for gene editing with CRISPR Therapeutics, a Switzerland based biotech firm. Through this partnership, Bayer will financially support the research activities for the next five years.

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1769

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1769

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting