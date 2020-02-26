LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Gene Editing Market (By Technology: CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Other technologies; By Application: Cell line editing, Animal genome editing, Plant genome editing, Others; By End-user: Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, Academics and government research institutes, Clinical Research Organizations (CRO)) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities And Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.
Technological advancement in the biotechnological field is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.
An increase in demand for synthetic genes in the North America and Asia Pacific regions and growing funding for genetic research in developed as well as developing countries will boost the gene editing market in the coming years.
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are the major regions. Currently, North America holds the largest share of the global gene editing market and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the local presence of major market players, early adoption of the latest technology of gene editing, and higher awareness about benefits associated with gene editing. Furthermore, high government funding and investments by market players for research and development activities on genetic modification further boost the market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a steady rate due to the slow adoption of technology and an unorganized regulatory environment across and within countries. However, government funding, an increasing number of laboratories, and investment by market players are expected to propel the market growth. China dominates the market due to high penetration and more research. Patent applications from China for CRISPR have climbed rapidly in the last few years, and hence the country dominates in the industrial and agricultural fields.
Based on technology, the market has been segmented into Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), Transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN), Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN), and other technologies. CRISPR accounted for the largest share of the market due to a wide range of advantages such as availability of tailor-made option specific to the patient’s mutations for the disease like cystic fibrosis, government initiatives for the development of drug, devices, and vaccines, and investment by market players. For instance, in October 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Synthego collaborated to manufacture and distribute synthetic guide RNA products for CRISPR genome engineering. Furthermore, CRISPR is easy to use, works with high throughput, and affordable technology.
Based on the application, the global gene editing market is divided into cell line editing, animal genome editing, plant genome editing, and others. In 2018, the animal genetic engineering segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Extensive use of gene-editing technology for altering the animal genome sequence to obtain maximum output from domestic animals is a key factor for the dominance of the segment.
Based on the end-users, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academics and government research institutes, and Clinical Research Organizations (CRO). Pharma and biotech companies dominated the market in 2018 and are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period. The increasing number of rare diseases and patients and growing investment by pharma and biotech companies to develop new drugs against these rare diseases are the key driving factors of the segment.
Key players operating in the gene editing market are Addgene, Allele Biotech, Bio-Rad, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Dharmacon Inc., GE Healthcare, GeneCopoeia, Inc., GenScript Corporation, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, OriGene Technologies, Merck Millipore Limited, Precision Biosciences, Sangamo Biosciences, Inc., Takara Bio, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Some of the key observations regarding the gene editing industry include:
