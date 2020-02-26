BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 9:20 a.m. EST.



A live audio webcast of the presentations will be accessible from the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website, ir.albireopharma.com . To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start times. Archived versions of the webcasts will be available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website for at least two weeks following each event.

The company also will participate in the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference in Orange County, Calif., on March 16, 2020.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases, and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases and is in Phase 3 development in its initial target indication, progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Albireo’s clinical pipeline also includes two Phase 2 product candidates. Elobixibat is in Phase 2 development in NAFLD and NASH. Approved in Japan for the treatment of chronic constipation, elobixibat is the first ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor approved anywhere in the world.

Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008. Albireo Pharma is located in Boston, Mass., and its key operating subsidiary is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

