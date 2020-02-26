LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX:VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it will host its Quarterly Conference Call on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST.



Conference Call Details

The details of the call are:

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST US Toll Free Dial In: 1-800-239-9838 International Toll Free Dial In: 1-323-794-2551 Meeting ID Number: 9792727

Financial professionals are invited to call in to register in advance to ask questions. To pre-register as a qualified caller, please e-mail investorinfo@viemed.com by 12:00 p.m. EST Monday, March 2, 2020.

