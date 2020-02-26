San Mateo, CA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LucidLink, an innovator in cloud file services, announced today that Filespaces, cloud-native file service, won gold in the Cloud Storage category of TechTarget’s 2019 Products of the Year contest. Built specifically for cloud storage, Filespaces delivers secure, high-performance file access over distance to improve organizational workload efficiencies and maximize productivity. LucidLink’s SaaS offering led in the enterprise cloud storage category for its unique approach to speeding up remote data access to large and unstructured data sets across globally distributed cloud object stores. LucidLink Filespaces works on top of any object storage to deliver rapid, best-in-class encrypted access to files and data stored on infinitely scalable, cost-effective cloud storage.

TechTarget chose the winners from a field of nearly 100 entries and selected top storage systems, products. The entries were judged on the following criteria: innovation, performance, ease of integration into an environment, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value.

To be selected as the top of our category is truly an honor that we cherish,” said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO of LucidLink. “We’ve long believed that advancements in cloud infrastructure, together with bandwidth and networking improvements, allowed for a completely new approach to how enterprises can utilize the cloud. Providing direct read/write access to data stored in any cloud from anywhere and with a user experience that matches as if it is local, unlocks use cases and workflows previously not possible.”

Filespaces is ideal for distributed workflows, remote teams that collaborate across data sets, and companies that need to provide secure and remote access to dense data assets, such as video footage or computer-aided design files.

With LucidLink, customers deploy cloud storage outside the traditional use cases of long-term retention and native S3 cloud applications. LucidLink’s use cases range from direct back up to the cloud and immediate data recovery, to running production workloads on object storage and on-demand, concurrent access to video surveillance footage, to name a few.

LucidLink addresses the problem of distance and latency in cloud environments by reducing the traffic between applications and remote storage. By dramatically boosting responsiveness, file data is delivered efficiently and streamed on-demand, using any object storage provider, with the highest level of security.

Streaming Access to Data

Optimized to perform over distance like a local disk, LucidLink Filespaces streams files on demand, so organizations can leverage the cost benefits of cloud storage while retaining the performance of on-premises NAS without the high cost of deploying, maintaining, or managing hardware. Filespaces uses multiple parallel data streams, local write-back caching for frequently accessed data, in-line compression, and a proprietary adaptive algorithm to facilitate prefetching and reduce latency in cloud environments.

Leveraging Any Object Storage Provider & OS

LucidLink offers two storage options. For companies that do not already have an object storage provider, LucidLink provides storage as one complete service package through our partnership with Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage. Organizations can you any cloud storage provider, like Microsoft Azure Blob, AWS S3, or Google Cloud, to name a few.

Filespaces solves the business needs around storing large data sets on and off-premises and accessing them over distance. Because Filespaces turns the cloud into a hard-drive extension, there is no storage limit. Users get a near-local experience when accessing terabytes of remote data, and companies only pay for the capacity they need. Filespaces is simple to use, requires no additional infrastructure or unique configuration, and is compatible with any cloud (public, private, or hybrid), all major operating systems (Windows, Linux, macOS), and any file type.

Data Encrypted in Transit and at Rest

LucidLink has taken a unique approach to data security and encrypts all data to offer the highest degree of confidentiality. LucidLink employs a “Zero-Knowledge” encryption model using AES 256. LucidLink’s best-in-class security uses robust end-to-end, full-system encryption where all data is encrypted on the customer device and remains encrypted both in transit and at rest. Only the customer has of the encryption keys – neither LucidLink nor the storage provider can “see” the data. Customers benefit from time and cost savings, reduced to no data duplication, and tighter control over data storage, security, and device and sovereignty mandates.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces™ provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on any object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with any object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage, and it supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. LucidLink’s customer base is multiplying in the media and entertainment sector, among managed service providers, and across government agencies. Investors currently include Baseline Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and Bright Cap Ventures. Founded in 2016 by former DataCore executives, LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink’s resellers or partner program, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com.

Julie O'Grady LucidLink 6502699989 julie.ogrady@lucidlink.com