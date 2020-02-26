LGBTQ100 ESG Index represents large-cap companies most dedicated to advancing equality

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (U.S.: OTC stock symbol LFAP), ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or "the Company"), a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community, announced today the full roster of corporations included in its LGBTQ100 ESG Index. This is the first public disclosure of the comprehensive listing, which comes as the Company introduces their LGBTQ100 Index Partnership Program.

“Our inaugural LGBTQ100 ESG Index is as historic as it is empowering, in that we have engaged the LGBTQ community to participate in our annual national survey with the large-cap businesses that represent our global financial Index," said Bobby Blair, CEO of LBGTQ Loyalty. "By announcing the 100 corporations included in the LGBTQ100 ESG Index, investors and consumers can embrace transparent insight into the corporations that implement diversity and inclusion best practices at the highest level, which are not only doing well, but are outperforming the marketplace."

Corporate constituents in the top selection of the LGBTQ100 ESG Index include: NortonLifeLock, Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Visa Inc. Class A; JP Morgan Chase & Co.; Mastercard Incorporated Class A; The Coca-Cola Company; Salesforce.com, Inc.; and Alphabet Inc. Class C. Click here for the comprehensive listing.

"This is a monumental Index milestone for the advancement of equality in Corporate America,” said Kevin Hopper, Chief Product Officer at LGBTQ Loyalty. “The LGTBQ100 ESG Index is the first to incorporate direct input from the LGBTQ community into its Index methodology and constituent selection process, and we extend our congratulations to all of the companies included.”

The LGBTQ100 ESG Index Partnership Program empowers Index constituents to share, educate and align with the pursuit of advancing equality across the business community from coast to coast. Leading the way with their diversity and inclusion initiatives, executives, managers and business owners can benefit and learn from these examples.

About the LGBTQ100 ESG Index

The LGBTQ100 ESG Index is comprised of 100 LGBTQ equality-driven companies from the nation’s top 500 large-cap publicly traded companies. The LGBTQ100 ESG Index maintains industry sector grouping whereby each sector can represent up to 25% in the weighting calculation. The Index also screens for ESG and LGBTQ equality compliance, performance and alignment with the LGBTQ community through an annual corporate survey response from LGBTQ constituents across the country and is reconstituted annually. The Index is listed on the NYSE, ticker symbol: LGBTQ100. For more details and to monitor activity on the LGBTQ100 ESG Index, follow the hashtag #LGBTQ100 or visit www.LGBTQ100.com.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and its supporters. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which the Company believes will empower the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. Branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, it is an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Index that offers an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community.

Contact: