Portland, OR, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dialyzer market size was valued at $2.81 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $4.53 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.2 % from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market dynamics including drivers & restraints, major winning strategies, market size & projections, competitive landscape, and major segments.

Remarkable surge in the number of patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), increase in incidences of diabetes and hypertension, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation are the major drivers of the global dialyzer market. However, risks and complications associated with dialyzers reuse and high cost of hemodialysis hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rapid technological advancements are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Based on type, the high-flux dialyzer segment was the highest contributor toward market growth in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that more permeable membrane of a high-flux dialyzer allows much faster removal of fluid and is thereby more preferably used as for hemodialysis.

Based on end user, the dialyzer market is bifurcated into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. The in-center dialysis segment accounted for the highest dialyzer market share in 2017 and is projected to continue the same during the forecast period. This is attributed to the availability of trained medical staff in dialysis centers that helps to provide better services to the patient and contributes toward market growth of in-center dialysis.

Based on region, the global dialyzer market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for the highest market share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant rise in prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), diabetes, hypertension, and others in this region. However, as per dialyzer market forecast, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025.

Key market players analyzed in the research include Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd., Bain Medical Equipment, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., NIKKISO CO., LTD., Medtronic Plc. (Bellco), Jihua Medical Apparatus & Instruments Co., Ltd., Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited, Weigao group, Farmasol, China Chengdu Wesley Biotech Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Medica Group, JMS Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Lengthen Life Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Medivators, Inc., and Dialifegroup



