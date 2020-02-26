VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Fetterley as Vice-President of Operations effective immediately.



Mr. Fetterley has over 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration and development industry. He recently acted as the Field Operations Manager for Goldcorp running an 80-person fly-in fly-out camp in the Yukon Territory. Prior to Goldcorp he was the Operations Manager for Kaminak Gold Corporation’s Coffee Gold Project.

Ryan’s experience includes all aspects of operations, logistics and supply chain management. He has been a team leader in environmental sustainability, Indigenous engagement, as well as implementation of policies, procedures and regulatory legislation for several successful projects.

Gareth Thomas, Westhaven's President & CEO, stated, “Ryan joined Westhaven in September 2019 and has been instrumental in expanding Westhaven’s exploration platform. Ryan’s focus on process, safety and management has assisted in positioning Westhaven to undertake significant drill and exploration campaigns across our portfolio of properties spread along the Spence Bridge Gold Belt in 2020.”

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC.



"Gareth Thomas"

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

About Westhaven: