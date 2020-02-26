3D Printing and Nail Coating Expertise will be Highlighted

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Oligomers and Coatings will showcase a line of specialty oligomers for energy-cure applications during the RadTech Orlando Exhibition at booth 306 at Disney Coronado Springs, FL, from March 9-11, 2020. Among the products that will be exhibited are its line of oligomers for 3D printing inks and LED Nail Gel Coatings .

In addition, two technology bulletins will be introduced at the booth during the show. A 3D printing technology bulletin will present new oligomer test data as it pertains to 3D printing, as well as explain how to optimize this type of application to suit user requirements. A UV- and LED-curable nail coating technology bulletin will also be shown and will introduce new oligomers with test data and how they apply to different types of nail coatings. These technology bulletins will provide Dymax expertise on two of the leading industries in oligomers and coatings. Follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and light-curing systems for applications in a wide range of markets. The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs. Major markets include aerospace, appliance, automotive, cosmetics, electronics, industrial, medical device, metal finishing, and UV-curable inks & coatings.

For additional information, visit www.dymax-oc.com or contact Dymax O&C Application Engineering at O&Ctechnical@dymax.com or 860-626-7006.

Contact: Beth Schivley Global Director Marketing Communications Dymax Corporation