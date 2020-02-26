Company confirms 2025 goal to reduce absolute end-to-end greenhouse gas emissions by 10%, compared to 2018



Targets consistent with reductions in emissions necessary to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius

Mondelēz International listed in 95th percentile for industry on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc., a global leader in snacking, today announced a renewed commitment to reduce environmental impact and drive sustainable growth at scale, by joining the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and setting greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets consistent with requirements to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Already on track to reduce emissions across its manufacturing operations by 15 percent by the end of 2020, this expanded commitment will result in a further 10 percent emissions reduction across Mondelēz International’s value chain, over and above the impact of business growth – from farm to shelf – by 2025, compared to a 2018 baseline. The announcement follows Mondelēz International Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put’s signing of the United for Paris Agreement in December 2019.

“We take climate change very seriously because of the negative impact it has on people and planet, including within our own value chain. Our sustainable snacking strategy puts us at the forefront of sustainable ingredient sourcing and continues our contribution to addressing climate change by reducing emissions,” said Van de Put. “Setting science-based targets is an important step forward in further reducing our environmental impact, an imperative for sustainable growth as we live our purpose to empower people to snack right.”

Mondelēz International’s 2025 sustainability goals are focused on making snacks with less energy, water and waste. These goals are designed to address climate change in a meaningful way and are based on an end-to-end, science-based approach to reducing the company’s carbon footprint, including reducing absolute CO2 emissions from manufacturing and addressing deforestation in key raw material supply chains. The science-based approach goes beyond the company’s owned operations (Scopes 1 and 2) and now includes the end-to-end carbon footprint (Scope 3) including operations outside of the company’s direct control such as farms producing raw materials and the production, use and disposal of packaging materials.

The announcement furthers the company’s commitment to sharing progress regularly against its sustainability goals. Mondelēz International will issue its 2019 Snacking Made Right report, which will include progress toward its sustainability goals, later this year.

“To date, Mondelēz International has focused on reducing emissions from company-owned operations and is on track to deliver against the commitment of reducing 15 percent absolute manufacturing emissions by the end of 2020 compared to a baseline of 2013,” said Christine Montenegro McGrath, Vice President of Sustainability and Global Impact at Mondelēz International. “This new commitment addresses end-to-end greenhouse gas emissions reductions which include indirect emissions across the value chain and beyond the company’s direct control. This announcement is another indication of our company’s commitment to sustainable growth at scale alongside enhanced disclosure and reporting of progress in an effort to deliver meaningful change.”

Company recognized by Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Mondelēz International continues to be recognized for its economic, environmental and social contributions. Each year since the company was created in 2012, Mondelēz International has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (“DJSI”) – World and North American Indices. The DJSI selects the top 10% of global companies and top 20% of North American companies based on an extensive review of financial and sustainability programs within each industry. Mondelēz International is in the 95th percentile of its industry and achieved perfect scores in the areas of health & nutrition and addressing water-related risks. The company remains committed to continue this, and other related work in the areas of sustainable resources and agriculture, well-being snacks, community partnerships and safety of its products and people.

About Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

The Science Based Targets initiative mobilizes companies to set science-based targets and boost their competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy. It is a collaboration between CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and We Mean Business.

The initiative defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets. For more information, follow @sciencetargets and visit sciencebasedtargets.org

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .