GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power, Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based medical marijuana clone corporation is pleased to announce Access-Power, Inc. has had over 30 minutes of conversations this week with the SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission. Our attorney works at the Division of Corporate Finance at the SEC. The main topic of discussion with the SEC was how Access-Power, Inc. is going to become currently re-registered following our fraud FORM 15 filed in 2007.



The SEC attorney spoke to Patrick J Jensen. “We have a goal in 2020 of becoming SEC RE-REGISTERED. This is a true comeback story!” commented our director. The SEC informed the Company if the company files a FORM 10 with audited financials by a PCAOB accounting firm, and if the FORM 10 is approved→ that Access-Power, Inc. would be fully REGISTERED and fully REPORTING with the SEC.

“This conference call was amazing and a breathtaking moment for our Shareholders. It provides the Company with the proper goal to accomplish for the rest of this year! The decision to have H&R BLOCK in hindsight was a good move, because the Company already has a quote to PCAOB our cash balance sheet and operating expense."

We estimate that a total of $20,000.00 will be required by the PCAOB accountant. Today, we were contacted by a well-respected attorney in New York. In addition, “We discussed with the SEC a future name change and symbol change possibility!,” stated Patrick J Jensen, Director of Access-Power, Inc. http://www.clonesbydrones.com . In additional, he stated, “We estimate the total cost to re-Register fully with the SEC will be about an additional $15,000.00, therefore, we estimate a total of $35,000-$40,000.00 in order to succeed in 2020.” In addition, this morning we registered another invention: the website: http://www.clonesbycars.com . The Company expects to begin construction of this website soon.

Thank you. In closing, in an effort to attract better future funding terms during negotiations of a possible merger deal, the Company is also announcing that we have filed with our Secretary of State’s in Florida and Michigan a board of resolution to lower the AS to 300,000,000 shares. These filings will appear in the coming weeks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbhCPt6PZIU

The following should be considered in connection with an evaluation of our business and recent market activities as described above:

SECURITIES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK AND, THEREFORE, SHOULD BE CONSIDERED EXTREMELY SPECULATIVE. THEY SHOULD NOT BE PURCHASED BY PERSONS WHO CANNOT AFFORD THE POSSIBILITY OF THE LOSS OF THE ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD READ ALL OF THE COMPANY'S FILINGS, INCLUDING ALL EXHIBITS, AND CAREFULLY CONSIDER, AMONG OTHER FACTORS THE VARIOUS RISK FACTORS THAT MAY BE PRESENT.

You should be aware that there are many substantial risks to an investment in our common stock. Carefully consider these risk factors, along with any available information currently reported by the Company (of which there are note), before you decide to invest in shares of our common stock.

If these risk factors were to occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations or future prospects could be materially adversely affected. If that happens, the market price for our common stock, if any, could decline, and prospective investors would likely lose all or even part of their investment.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen

Director

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.com

Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com

"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Product Website

http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com

Access-Power, Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR