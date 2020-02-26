BERLIN and WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camunda , creators of developer-friendly, open source process automation software, today announced an extensive speaker lineup for CamundaCon New York , taking place April 23-24 at Union West in New York City. CamundaCon is the premier event for software developers, architects and IT executives interested in learning about modern, scalable process automation for the cloud era.



With more than 20 sessions, the two-day event features speakers from visionary companies including Capital One, Cox Automotive, Keller Williams and Nokia Bell Labs, who will share how they solved real-world problems through workflow and decision automation. Keynote speaker Simon Letort, Chief Digital Officer at Société Générale, will discuss how this top ranked digital company, serving 31 million clients, has created a managed workflow platform using Camunda software that powers more than 500 modeled processes worldwide.

Following a sold-out CamundaCon Berlin in 2019, CamundaCon will take place in both New York and Berlin in 2020, enabling the global user community to connect, share ideas and best practices and discuss requirements directly with Camunda engineers.

Camunda experts including CTO Daniel Meyer, Chief Technologist Bernd Rücker and CEO Jakob Freund will be available to guide audience members through the Camunda product stack throughout CamundaCon New York, with insightful sessions suitable for beginners and advanced users. In addition, just preceding the event, Camunda will be hosting several training sessions as well as a hands-on Developer Workshop which will teach participants how to build a more resilient business process.

CamundaCon New York will feature sessions from experts across an array of industries including:

Capital One Senior Software Engineering Manager Muthukumar Vaidhianathan; and Tandeep Sidhu, Software Engineering Manager

Cox Automotive Senior Software Engineer Mary Rose Matira; and Liz Hesser, Lead UI Engineer

Nokia Bell Labs Software Project Lead in Industrial and Enterprise Automation Lab Kris Barczynsk

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Director, Solution Engineering - Member Services Derek Hunter; and Uzma Khan, Senior Software Developer, Solution Engineering - Member Services

BP3 Global Open Source Solutions Engineer Jeremy Warren

The Institutes' RiskStream Collaborative Head of Technology Patrick Millar

Learn more and register:

Early bird tickets are available starting at $399 until February 29, 2020. To register and learn more about CamundaCon NYC visit: https://www.camundacon.com/

Press Contacts

Jessica Jaffe

Sift Communications

camunda@siftpr.com

About Camunda

Camunda is an open source software company innovating process automation with a developer-friendly approach that is standards-based, highly scalable and collaborative for business and IT.