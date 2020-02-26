London, United Kingdom, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOMED International is pleased to announce a recent partnership with the University of Eastern Finland to deliver SNOMED CT education as an approved delivery agent in Finland.

The University of Eastern Finland and SNOMED International have struck an agreement to deliver mutually agreed upon SNOMED CT educational content including the organization's professionally curated Foundation course, with the potential to also offer the Implementation Course and suite of Authoring courses. As a result of this agreement, the University of Eastern Finland will serve as an extension of the SNOMED International Education Program within parts of Finland and be empowered to issue course completion certificates and certifications as applicable.

One of the largest universities in Finland, the University of Eastern Finland seeks solutions to global challenges through multidisciplinary research and education, of which ageing, lifestyles and health as well as learning in a digitized society are challenges shared by SNOMED International.

SNOMED International began delivery of its education program to support understanding, use and implementation of SNOMED CT in 2015. With demonstrated growth of the organization’s Member base and affiliates, SNOMED International has been exploring ways to broaden its ability to educate audiences interested in clinical terminology.

“Finland has been a Member since November 2018 and in that time has consistently and actively engaged in SNOMED CT’s Community of Practice” Don Sweete, SNOMED International CEO, offered. Sweete went on to state that by “delivering SNOMED CT courses in Finnish, the University of Eastern Finland will open SNOMED CT education to the country’s clinical, research and terminology communities.”

For more information on how to access SNOMED CT education, visit https://www.snomed.org/snomed-ct/education.

