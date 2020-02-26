SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, will be available for comment regarding issues and concerns related to the proposed Surrey RCMP transition following the Surrey Police Transition Update event.



Wally Oppal, chair of the Surrey Police Transition Taskforce, will be the keynote speaker at this event hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade.

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 Time: 9:30am (event begins at 8:00am) Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Avenue, Surrey) Directions: From Eastbound Highway 1, take exit 49 south and turn right on 104 Avenue.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Brian Sauvé

President, National Police Federation

bsauve@npf-fpn.com

(604) 861-2684