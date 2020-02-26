CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF), (“Eguana” or the “Company”), announces it has entered into a shares for debt agreement (the “Agreement”) with DCHT II Luxembourg SARL (“DHCT”), following prior practice with its largest shareholder. Under the terms of the Agreement, dated February 25, 2020, the Company amended the interest payment schedule of the convertible debenture certificate dated August 8, 2019, held by DHCT, and agreed to settle C$60,000 of debt, pursuant to the terms of the convertible debenture certificate, through the issuance of common shares (“Common Shares”) at a deemed price of C$0.11 per share.



“The sales teams have been very successful in building the largest order book in our history with growth in North America, Europe, and Australia,” commented Eguana CEO Justin Holland. “It’s critical to have the support of our largest shareholder as we finalize the transition to contract manufacturing and continue to increase sales and shipments.”

The foregoing constitutes a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). This transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities issued, nor the consideration provided therefore exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Agreement and the issuance of the Common Shares issuable thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The Common Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The Company also confirms it has received TSXV approval for the issuance of common share purchase warrants related to a short-term financing agreement. Further details on the short term financing and the warrants are available in the company’s press release dated January 6, 2020.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com

