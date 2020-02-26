NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Neuroscience, Inc., a global leader in developing personalized, noninvasive technology aimed at addressing neurological disorders and enhancing cognitive brain function through Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), announced today that it has acquired the assets of NeoSync, Inc. NeoSync is a pioneer in personalized, low-energy brain stimulation for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other diseases of the Central Nervous System (CNS).

Among the assets acquired are 19 issued and four pending patents which will be added to Wave’s existing portfolio, strengthening Wave’s position in EEG and EEG/EKG guided TMS. In addition, Wave has acquired the Neuro-EEG Synchronization Therapy (NEST®) system developed and tested by NeoSync. The NEST® device is a technologically advanced helmet design that imparts stimulation at precise frequencies to the patient’s brain and has shown promising results in clinical trials. Wave will work towards proving the safety and efficacy of the NEST® platform, incorporating its algorithms and moving to eventual FDA clearance for this novel, portable, in-home technology.

“We are very excited to add NeoSync’s complementary IP and products to our rapidly growing suite of technologies,” said Fred Walke, CEO of Wave. “This acquisition further exemplifies our commitment to creating and optimizing what others are now realizing is possible: targeted and personalized neuromodulation that honors an individual’s unique physiology more closely than the one-size-fits-all approach commonly used today. We find especially compelling the fact that the NEST® is designed for eventual home-use. Once commercially available, the NEST® will provide wide accessibility to this groundbreaking treatment, improving the quality of life for many.”

Kate Rumrill, NeoSync’s president and CEO said, “We are pleased Wave is taking over the stewardship of the NeoSync technology assets and heartened by its commitment to maximize the tremendous potential of the NEST® system. We look forward to seeing the technology reaching its full capabilities, providing broader access to patients in need.”

About Wave Neuroscience: Wave Neuroscience was established to empower and optimize brain function. The company’s patented MeRT℠ process improves non-invasive neuromodulation technology by precisely adjusting neural networks to address a wide range of neurological disorders, as well as enhance cognitive performance, using non-pharmacological methods. The company’s precise, personalized therapy analyzes brainwave activity using machine-learning that helps guide decisions on treatment stimulation parameters. MeRT℠ treatments are administered to patients by skilled physicians using FDA-cleared equipment at 14 locations worldwide, including 12 in the United States. On the web: http://waveneuro.com/.

Spencer J. Vigoren

(949) 541-8580

spencer@waveneuro.com