﻿The Board of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” calls up and announces that the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” will take place on 30 March 2020 at 20 Vagonu iela, Riga. The beginning of the meeting is scheduled at 9.30 a.m. The registration for the meeting opens at 9.00 a.m.

All documents relevant to the meeting of shareholders are being published in the following Internet resources: the website of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” www.lg.lv page Shareholders Meetings, the website of the Central Storage of Regulated Information www.oricgs.lv and on the website of the Joint Stock Company “Nasdaq Riga” www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

Agenda:

Approval of the remuneration policy for Board and Council members. Election of the Audit Committee and determination of remuneration for the Audit Committee.

The total number of shares and the number of voting shares of JSC “Latvijas Gāze” is 39 900 000.

The record date for participation at the Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” is 20 March 2020. Only persons who are shareholders as at the record date with the amount of the shares they own as at the record date have rights to participate at the Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” to be held on 30 March 2020.

Shareholders have rights to participate in the meeting in person or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorised persons. Upon registration, shareholders shall present a passport or other personal identification document. Representatives and authorised persons of shareholders shall present a passport or other personal identification document upon registration as well as submit a written power of attorney of the represented shareholder (a form of written power of attorney is available at www.lg.lv page Shareholders Meetings), while lawful representatives of legal entities shall also present a document certifying their powers (an excerpt from the Commercial Register or the like).

Within 5 days after the notification is received or within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders’ meeting is released, shareholders representing at least 1/20 of the company’s share capital have rights to require the institution, which convenes the shareholders’ meeting, to include additional items in the agenda of the meeting. The additional issues of the agenda together with the draft resolutions on the issues, or an explanation on the issues where no resolution is planned for adoption, shall be submit to the institution, which convenes the shareholders’ meeting.

Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on the issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders’ meeting is released. Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on the issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting during the meeting, if all the draft resolutions submitted to the shareholders’ meeting have been reviewed and rejected.

If a shareholder submits a written requisition to the Board at least 7 days before the shareholders’ meeting, the Board shall give him the required information on the issues included in the agenda at least 3 days before the shareholders’ meeting. Upon request of shareholders, the Board shall provide to the shareholders’ meeting information about the company’s economic situation to such an extent as necessary to objectively review and adopt a resolution on the respective issue on the agenda.

Shareholders can get acquainted with the draft resolutions, to be posted immediately after received or included in the Agenda, in the Internet resources. Shareholders may arrive in person to get acquainted with the materials as well as give their suggestions and proposals on the Agenda:

starting from 16 March till 29 March 2020 at the premises of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze”, 6 Aristida Briana iela, Riga, Latvia on business days from 10.00 a.m. till 15.00 p.m., by arranging an appointment on the previous business day by calling at +371 67374369 or by writing an e-mail to investor.relations@lg.lv; at the Registration of Shareholders on the meeting day.

The Board of the Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gāze"

Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gāze"

Unified registration No. 40003000642

Legal address: 6 Aristida Briana iela, Riga, LV-1001 More information:

Esmeralda Balode-Buraka

Phone +371 67 374 369, investor.relations@lg.lv

