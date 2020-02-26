Portland, OR, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EEG equipment market was estimated at $1.40 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $1.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019–2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including top investment pockets, top winning strategies, industry drivers and restraints, market size & forecast, market segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Rise in prevalence of neurological disorders, increase in elderly population worldwide, and surge in R&D activities in healthcare propel the growth of the global EEG equipment market. On the other hand, availability of alternative products restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high potential of the emerging economies is anticipated to pave the way for an array of opportunities in the near future.

The EEG accessories segment to rule the roost till 2026-

Based on product, the EEG accessories segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2018 and is projected to dominate by 2026. Simultaneously, the EEG equipment segment would register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2019–2026.

The disease diagnosis segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on application, the disease diagnosis segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain the lion’s share throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% till 2026. The other segments analyzed in the market report include sleep monitoring, anesthesia monitoring, and trauma and surgery.

North America to maintain its dominance during the estimated period-

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the total market, and is predicted to retain its top status by 2026. The region across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global EEG equipment market report include Cadwell Industries, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Cephalon A/S, Compumedics Limited, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., and Medtronic plc. These market players have incorporated several top-end strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to retain their stronghold in the industry.

