ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced a Strategic Alliance Agreement between the company and Brandes Associates, Inc. (BAI).



This agreement allows Telos and Brandes to pursue joint initiatives to provide secure organizational messaging solutions based on Telos’ Automated Message Handling System (AMHS), operating in conjunction with BAI’s Syndeo Intelligent Gateway (SIG), to customers in the United States and in allied nations.

“We are excited to partner with BAI to aggressively pursue new opportunities while maintaining market leadership in web-based organizational messaging,” said Ken Fagan, vice president of secure communications, Telos. “BAI has a history of providing great value to the market, and we are proud to be able to extend that commitment to excellence with our growing customer base.”

Telos AMHS supports over 70 organizations around the world, including the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Joint Staff, all Combatant Commands, the US Army, US Marine Corps, US Air Force, and multiple defense agencies, as well as the intelligence community (IC).

“Over the past several years, Brandes has established a great working relationship with Telos, which has been evident in key programs with the DoD and IC customers,” said Aaron Anderson, president, Brandes Associates. “We’ve built our messaging products, capabilities and services to address customer needs, unique interfaces, and mission goals through which we have opened new markets and developed customers that were previously unknown.”

The Syndeo Intelligent Gateway is currently deployed around the world to support intelligence sharing and organizational messaging.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow the company on Twitter @TelosNews .