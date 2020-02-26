SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell Integrator, a global consulting and technology services company, for the fifth year in a row, was selected to IAOP’s 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 list, which recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers and advisors across all industries.



The 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“We are honored to be recognized again by IAOP for the fifth year in a row,” says Inna Proshkina, global marketing director of Bell Integrator. “We thank our customers for entrusting us with their business. This is yet another reflection of Bell Integrator’s ongoing success and excellence in delivering digital transformation services across the globe.”

“Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional,” said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. “The Global Outsourcing 100 list has done just that. We’re proud to recognize Bell Integrator for being among these companies this year.”

The full version of the Global Outsourcing 100 rankings will be published on May 18, 2020 in a special issue of FORTUNE magazine.

About Bell Integrator

Bell Integrator is a global consulting and technology services provider driving innovation and enabling digital transformation within the finance, telecom, retail, and automotive industries. Customers include Ericsson, Cisco, Century Link, Juniper, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Societe Generale, and many other large companies. For more information, visit www.bellintegrator.com .

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org .



