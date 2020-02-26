New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL METALWORKING FLUIDS MARKET FORECAST 2020-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05094294/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Metalworking fluids are the oils used in processes like grinding, milling, and machining to lubricate and cool metal workpieces.They are used both in industrial and commercial applications due to multiple benefits like improving surface finish, enhancing process productivity, reducing tool wear and tear, corrosion protection, ensuring workpiece quality, and protecting component metallurgy cleanliness of machine surfaces.



Metalworking fluids are widely used in the automotive industry.They form an essential part of the automotive industry, being used in various operations such as forging, machining, and stamping.



Hence, the increasing production and sales of automobiles and other transportation components are expected to drive the demand for metalworking fluids.The market challenges include the environment, health, and safety issues, vulnerable to microbial attack, and the effect of electric vehicles in the future.



The uncontrollable growth of microbial organisms affects the overall performance of metalworking fluids by reducing its fluid quality, resulting in corrosion of machines and tools, and can also cause respiratory problems and skin irritation at workplaces. The existing players are expanding their market share through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion, thus intensifying competition.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global metalworking fluids market is geographically analyzed on the basis of markets situated across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. As of 2019, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share and continues the trend by the end of the forecast period, which is attributed to the exploding population, rapid industrialization, and booming urbanization.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

There are several prominent players registering their presence in the market, including Houghton International, Inc., Blaser Swisslube, Inc., Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG, BP Plc, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., etc.



Companies mentioned

1. HOUGHTON INTERNATIONAL INC.

2. BLASER SWISSLUBE AG

3. BP PLC

4. EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION

5. TOTAL S.A.

6. FUCHS

7. QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION

8. ENI SPA

9. CHEVRON CORPORATION

10. CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC.

11. VEEDOL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

12. HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.

13. MASTER FLUID SOLUTIONS

14. HARDCASTLE PETROFER

15. ZELLER + GMELIN GMBH CO. KG

