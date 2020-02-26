Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has received notification pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation of transactions in Per Aarsleff Holding B shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities as well as persons closely associated with them. See the attached forms for further information.
Further information:
Group CFO Mogens Vedel Hestbæk, tel. +45 8744 2222.
Attachments
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S
Viby J, DENMARK
Matching Share enrollment JKJ 2020_UKFILE URL | Copy the link below
Matching Share enrollment MVH 2020_UKFILE URL | Copy the link below
Matching Share enrollment NISC 2020_UKFILE URL | Copy the link below
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: