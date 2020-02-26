WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved the promotion of three key members of the management team.



The Company announced that as part of the new structure, Ashley Kirkland is being promoted to Corporate Counsel and Compliance officer. As Corporate Counsel since 2013, Ms. Kirkland has provided support in with various internal legal and operational matters, transaction execution, and brand management, as well as served as President of the Sotherly Foundation. Ms. Kirkland holds a BA from Washington & Lee University and a JD from the Charleston School of Law.

In addition, Lindsay Newport, Director of New Media Marketing, is being promoted to Vice President or Branding and Marketing. Ms. Newport joined the company in 2014. As Director of New Media Marketing, she has helped oversee branding, marketing, and public relations efforts for Sotherly as well as its portfolio of hotels, including the Company’s seven independent and soft-branded properties. Ms. Newport holds a BA in Mass Communication/Advertising and a MA in Mass Communication from the Manship School of Mass Communication at Louisiana State University.

As part of the transition, Mack Sims is being promoted to Vice President of Operations and Investor Relations. Mr. Sims will help oversee the Company’s corporate operations activities including capital markets transactions, acquisitions and dispositions, asset management, and investor relations and compliance matters. Mr. Sims joined the company in 2014 and served as Brand Manager, assisting in the rebranding of assets, marketing and operations efforts, and investor relations responsibilities. Mr. Sims holds an MBA from the Mason School of Business at the College of William and Mary and a BS in Business Administration from Elon University.

About Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Inc., and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com.

Contact at the Company:

Mack Sims

Sotherly Hotels Inc.

306 South Henry Street, Suite 100

Williamsburg, Virginia 23185

(757) 229-5648