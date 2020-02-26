McDade, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men invite guests to join them for the 11th Annual Sherwood Forest Faire, every Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 29 to April. 19, 2020, as well as Friday, March 20. Guests are invited to journey back to the legendary realm of England’s Sherwood Forest in the 11th Century, where they will meet historic figures and legendary creatures in a fully immersive, natural environment
“2019 was our highest attended season on record,” says Sherwood Forest Faire founding partner George Appling. “It has been very exciting to see the Faire grow to become a favorite springtime event for our patrons who come from all parts of Texas, Louisiana, even from across the United States and around the world!”
Named one of the “Best Renaissance Fairs In The U.S.” by TravelAwaits.com, Sherwood Forest Faire takes place in a 25-acre medieval style village just a short 40-minute drive from downtown Austin. The lush, wooded grounds feature over 100 permanent buildings, including stages, pubs, merchant shoppes, wedding venues, a fully functional castle, and more. A wide array of entertainments and diversions can be enjoyed, with over 150 performances by more than 40 stage acts, including full-contact jousting, falconry, comedians, jugglers, musicians, and other shows for both children and adults. As guest, wander the lanes, they may encounter fairies, peasants, or Robin Hood, Little John, the Sheriff of Nottingham, and even King Richard the Lion-Heart.
Shoppers can choose from the works of over 170 artisans and merchants showcasing distinctive wares, including mostly handcrafted items by jewelers, potters, glassworkers, woodworkers, leatherworkers, armorers, and more. Many of these skilled craftspeople offer live demonstrations and provide hands-on activities for children visiting their shoppes.
Unique Offerings and Special Events
Patrons can enhance their Faire experience by taking part in a number of unique offerings including:
Camping and Accommodations
To take full advantage of this unique experience, Sherwood Forest Faire offers on-site camping and overnight accommodations. Primitive camping for tent campers, travel-trailers, and RV enthusiasts is conveniently located on the fairgrounds. Campground prices are $15 per person for adults and $7 per child ages 6-12 per weekend (children under 6 are admitted free of charge). Campground ticket purchases do not include admission to Sherwood Forest Faire, which must be purchased separately.
Guests may choose to spend their weekend in royal style by booking one of 5 bedroom suites in the Great Hall of King Richard’s own Nottingham Castle. Each room is beautifully apportioned with a queen-sized bed and private bathroom and shower accommodations. Reservations include admission to the Faire and must be made in advance through the Faire website.
Season Passes and Ticket Options
Sherwood Forest Faire patrons can choose from two types of season ticket options:
Complete information about the 2020 Sherwood Forest Faire can be found on the website, www.sherwoodforestfaire.com.
About Sherwood Forest Faire
Sherwood Forest Faire, LLC offers a wide variety of medieval and Celtic themed events year-round. Established in 2008, Sherwood Forest Faire, the company’s signature event, now attracts over 100,000 visitors each year to its 25-acre village and campground in McDade, Texas. In addition, Sherwood Forest also provides unique summer camp experiences for both children and adults. The annual Sherwood Forest Celtic Music Festival is held every September and offers the best in world and Celtic music. For more information, please visit the website- www.SherwoodForestFaire.com.
Sherwood Forest Faire
