26 February 2020: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Reference is made to the stock exchange notices of 10 and 17 February regarding the shares to employees programme. Today Borregaard transferred in total 238,604 shares to the 441 employees who participated in this year’s programme.

After this transfer Borregaard owns 108,097 treasury shares.

