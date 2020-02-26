New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL IBS-C DRUG MARKET FORECAST 2020-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05039884/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is prevalent in the general population and has affected adversely in terms of substantial and socio-economic impact.There are about 10-20% of the population experiencing symptoms of IBS, but 15% of affected individuals seek medical treatment.



Due to highly prevailing modern dietary habits, such as intake of fried foods, insoluble fiber, and excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeine, there is a rise in the number of people suffering from IBS.The factors acting as market constraints are strict FDA regulations and ignorance among people.



There are some serious after-effects of the drugs used to treat IBS.Thus, the industry suffers from strict regulations from the FDA and other regulatory authorities, leading to many drugs being called off from the market and or not approved by the FDA.



Competition is high among the existing players in the market due to the presence of a few approved therapies. Companies are competing with each other by providing the products with similar features at similar or lower prices, and also by acquiring major companies.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global IBS-C drug market is analyzed geographically on the basis of markets situated across the region of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.As of 2019, the region of North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue, and continues the trend by the end of the forecast period.



This is attributed to the government initiative to improve the healthcare sector by providing the latest technological medication and advanced treatment support.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Actavis Nordic, Yuhan Corp., etc. are some of the prominent players registering their presence in the global market.



Companies mentioned

1. CATALENT PHARMACEUTICALS SOLUTIONS

2. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

3. NOVARTIS PHARMA AG

4. ASTELLAS PHARMACEUTICALS

5. ARDELYX, INC.

6. SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS, INC.

7. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

8. BAMA-GEVE, SLU

9. FERRING BV

10. IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

11. SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

12. NORGINE B.V.

13. PROMETHEUS LABORATORIES, INC.

14. ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.

15. YUHAN CORP.

16. ASTRAZENECA PLC

17. THE MENARINI GROUP

18. ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

19. ACTAVIS NORDIC A/S

