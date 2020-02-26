LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 35 elite drivers from Kentucky are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



Kentucky boasts 196 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 5,363 years of accident-free driving. Cleveland Francis of Louisville is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 50 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 2,120 total full-time UPS drivers in Kentucky.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Joseph Boyle, president, UPS Ohio Valley District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Kentucky drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Beaven, Timothy Lexington Lexington Billhartz, Eric Bowling Green Bowling Green Brown, Charles Louisville Bluegrass Burgess, Ira Cadiz Hopkinsville Bush, Sherrill Cynthiana Lexington Carpenter, Ronald Bowling Green Bowling Green Curtis, Gregory Lexington Lexington Davidson, James Boaz Paducah Dickerson, Michael Nicholasville Lexington Dunlap, Steven Louisville Louisville Edwards, Jeffory Paducah Paducah Endicott, Rick Ashland Ashland Followell, Kevin Lebanon Lexington Goddard, Jeffrey Louisville Bluegrass Graves, Jonathan Bowling Green Bowling Green Greer, Jeff Utica Owensboro Gullett, Gregory Salyersville Prestonsburg Hayden, Jeffrey Paducah Paducah Higbee, Timothy Wilmore Lexington Isaacs, Mark Somerset Somerset Johnson, Deron Maysville Maysville Leedy, Greg Union Cincinnati, OH Manning, James Independence Richwood Maus, Patrice Melbourne Richwood McElfresh, Anthony Mays Lick Maysville Middendorf, Mason Winchester Lexington Morris, Robert Lexington Lexington Phillips, Joseph Middletown Bluegrass Phillips, Shawn Louisville Louisville Poindexter, Christopher Paducah Paducah Simmerman, Bruce Lexington Lexington Slemp, Justin Stanton Stanton Vanover, Jerry Owensboro Owensboro Wharton, Kent Lexington Lexington Wunderlich, Bradford Louisville Louisville





