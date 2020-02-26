PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 52 elite drivers from Pennsylvania are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



Pennsylvania boasts 413 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 10,547 years of accident-free driving. Jon Bedillion of Washington is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 43 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 4,620 total full-time UPS drivers in Pennsylvania.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Trayce Parker, president, UPS East Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Pennsylvania drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Addleman, Terry Boalsburg State College Baker Jr, Terry Dallastown York Booker, Russell Somerset New Stanton Boyd, Mark Conestoga Lancaster Breneman, Brian Palm Allentown Busler, Jeffrey Mechanicsburg Carlisle Campbell, Steven Northumberland Reading Cantando, James Swarthmore Philadelphia Cataldi, John Telford Willow Grove Clinger, Jerry Dubois DuBois Creamer Jr, Robert Duncansville New Stanton Davis, Keith Philadelphia Willow Grove Despot, John Brownsville New Stanton Dibenedetto, Salvatore Pocono Lake New York, NY Durante Jr, Dominic Gilbertsville West Chester Freehling, Donald Butler New Stanton Gigliotti, Serafino Reading Reading Gluck, Steven Springfield Philadelphia Graham, William Royersford Willow Grove Grande, Mark West Chester West Chester Grieser, Norman Conneaut Lake Meadville Griffin, James Philadelphia Willow Grove Groome, Thomas Duncannon Harrisburg Haduck, Daniel Pittston Stroudsburg Hart, William Secane Philadelphia Hess, Mark New Columbia Sunbury Hollingshead, Patrick Hanover Gettysburg Ianarelli, Robert Indiana Indiana Jendrus, Joseph Springfield Philadelphia Kappauf, Marc Nazareth Palmer Township Kinek, Thomas Blandon Reading Kissel, William Harrisburg Harrisburg Kohler, John Northampton Allentown Kropa, Steven Archbald Scranton Lauterwasser, Francis Yardley Willow Grove Mackara, Philip Ephrata Lawnside, NJ Mclean, Joseph Pittston Wilkes-Barre Naugle, Michael Jeannette New Stanton Pappas, Andrew Pittsburgh Zelienople Facility Paredes, Patricio Mechanicsburg Carlisle Perkins, Robert West Chester West Chester Perna, Richard Norristown West Chester Ragland Jr, David Harrisburg Harrisburg Riss, Eddie East Stroudsburg New York, NY Seitz III, Paul Lewisberry Harrisburg Soler, Pedro East Stroudsburg Parsippany, NJ Susa, Vincent Latrobe New Stanton Taras, Matthew Nesquehoning Hometown Tart, Stephen Hanover Burtonsville, MD Thompson, Brian Lansdale Willow Grove Wendland, Timothy Northampton Allentown Woodyatt, Richard Scranton Wilkes-Barre



