PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 52 elite drivers from Pennsylvania are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

Pennsylvania boasts 413 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 10,547 years of accident-free driving. Jon Bedillion of Washington is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 43 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 4,620 total full-time UPS drivers in Pennsylvania.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Trayce Parker, president, UPS East Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.  In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Pennsylvania drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

DriverHometownUPS Work Location
Addleman, TerryBoalsburgState College
Baker Jr, TerryDallastownYork
Booker, RussellSomersetNew Stanton
Boyd, MarkConestogaLancaster
Breneman, BrianPalmAllentown
Busler, JeffreyMechanicsburgCarlisle
Campbell, StevenNorthumberlandReading
Cantando, JamesSwarthmorePhiladelphia
Cataldi, JohnTelfordWillow Grove
Clinger, JerryDuboisDuBois
Creamer Jr, RobertDuncansvilleNew Stanton
Davis, KeithPhiladelphiaWillow Grove
Despot, JohnBrownsvilleNew Stanton
Dibenedetto, SalvatorePocono LakeNew York, NY
Durante Jr, DominicGilbertsvilleWest Chester
Freehling, DonaldButlerNew Stanton
Gigliotti, SerafinoReadingReading
Gluck, StevenSpringfieldPhiladelphia
Graham, WilliamRoyersfordWillow Grove
Grande, MarkWest ChesterWest Chester
Grieser, NormanConneaut LakeMeadville
Griffin, JamesPhiladelphiaWillow Grove
Groome, ThomasDuncannonHarrisburg
Haduck, DanielPittstonStroudsburg
Hart, WilliamSecanePhiladelphia
Hess, MarkNew ColumbiaSunbury
Hollingshead, PatrickHanoverGettysburg
Ianarelli, RobertIndianaIndiana
Jendrus, JosephSpringfieldPhiladelphia
Kappauf, MarcNazarethPalmer Township
Kinek, ThomasBlandonReading
Kissel, WilliamHarrisburgHarrisburg
Kohler, JohnNorthamptonAllentown
Kropa, StevenArchbaldScranton
Lauterwasser, FrancisYardleyWillow Grove
Mackara, PhilipEphrataLawnside, NJ
Mclean, JosephPittstonWilkes-Barre
Naugle, MichaelJeannetteNew Stanton
Pappas, AndrewPittsburghZelienople Facility
Paredes, PatricioMechanicsburgCarlisle
Perkins, RobertWest ChesterWest Chester
Perna, RichardNorristownWest Chester
Ragland Jr, DavidHarrisburgHarrisburg
Riss,  EddieEast StroudsburgNew York, NY
Seitz III, PaulLewisberryHarrisburg
Soler, PedroEast StroudsburgParsippany, NJ
Susa, VincentLatrobeNew Stanton
Taras, MatthewNesquehoningHometown
Tart, StephenHanoverBurtonsville, MD
Thompson, BrianLansdaleWillow Grove
Wendland, TimothyNorthamptonAllentown
Woodyatt, RichardScrantonWilkes-Barre


  
