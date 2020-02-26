HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 58 elite drivers from Texas are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



Texas boasts 776 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 21,904 years of accident-free driving. Arturo Martinez of El Paso is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 46 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 9,214 total full-time UPS drivers in Texas.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Deryl Hill, president, UPS Red River District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Texas drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Alvarez II, Leroy El Paso El Paso Ankenbruck Jr, Victor Houston Mykawa Barrera, Roland Corpus Christi Corpus Christi Baumbach, Michael Spring Willowbrook Bell, Tracey Denison Sherman Bowen, David Rowlett Dallas Brandenburgh, Dean Sulphur Springs Sulphur Springs Briones, Jo Ann Del Rio Del Rio Caka, Mark Round Rock Round Rock Chumley, Randy Marshall Longview Cowley, David Highland Village Fort Worth Culwell, Johnny Forney Mesquite Elliott, Edward Irving Dallas Frank, John Port Arthur Houston Giusti, Craig Santa Fe Texas City Granado, John Austin Austin Hadnott, Ronnie Houston Willowbrook Hall, Kenneth Lewisville Dallas/Fort Worth Airport Hanson, Clay Round Rock Austin Hartweck, Mark Sachse Mesquite Hernandez, Carlos Austin Round Rock Hernandez, John Houston Houston Hines, Donald Arlington Dallas Horsley, Thomas Pearland Willowbrook Johnson, Glenn Desoto Dallas Johnson, Tony Fresno Houston Jordan, Christopher Fort Worth Arlington Kemble, Gary Valley View Dallas Kraft, Brad Mckinney Denton Lambert, Joseph Euless Dallas Martinez, Edward El Paso El Paso Mendez Jr, Armando San Antonio San Antonio Mitschke, Thomas Stafford Stafford Moore, Ray Houston Houston Moreno Jr, Edward Lubbock Lubbock Morrison, Raymond Lubbock Amarillo Muniz, Braulio Pearland Mykawa Murphy, David Fort Worth Fort Worth Navarrette, Peter Austin Austin Ott, Kimberly Carrollton Fort Worth Owen, Donald Rockwall Dallas Pappas, Christopher Houston Stafford Perez, Sonny Grand Prairie Dallas Portley Jr, Billy Terrell Mesquite Ramirez Jr, Ramiro Round Rock Round Rock Reyna, Jesse Alvin Texas City Roemer, Mark Bastrop Austin Sonnen, James Sulphur Springs Mesquite Sotelo, Edward Houston Houston Spears, Stanley Lubbock Lubbock Staffieri, Patrick Lake Jackson Angleton Stahl, Michael Sulphur Springs Sulphur Springs Stansel Jr, George Spring Houston Stege, Paul Magnolia Houston Toliver Jr, James Bryan Bryan Villarreal, Raul Splendora Willowbrook Williams, Karriem Hutto Round Rock Williams, Michael Abilene Abilene



