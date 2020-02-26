CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 66 elite drivers from Illinois are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



Illinois boasts 553 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 15,143 years of accident-free driving. Ralph Lendi of Tinley Park is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 48 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 5,230 total full-time UPS drivers in Illinois.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Scott Bremerman, president, UPS West Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Illinois drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Ahlenius, Scott Hoffman Estates Palatine Anderson, Donald Algonquin Northbrook Barna, Richard Bridgeview Hodgkins Bestwina, Dean Bridgeview Hodgkins Bethune, Lawrence Bolingbrook Hodgkins Bliss, Robert Darien Westmont Bonvillain, Larry Freeport Rockford Bowman, David Galesburg Galesburg Broadway, Newell Joliet Hodgkins Brown Sr, Bernard Blue Island Hodgkins Callaham, Patrick Homewood Harvey Cameron, Patrick Chicago Chicago Cimo Jr, James Lakemoor Palatine Coleman, Linnetta South Holland Hodgkins Curtis, David Wood River Alton Cygan, Todd Columbia Belleville Day, Mark Grayslake Franklin Park Devereux, Lawrence Mount Prospect Franklin Park Eichler, Karl Gurnee Oak Creek, WI Ensley, Chuck Quincy Alton Hester, Rodney Downers Grove Hodgkins Hudak, Raymond Rockford Rockford Huisman, David Saint Charles Addison Jensen, David Naperville Hodgkins Johnson, Louis Chicago Addison Jones, Melvin Burnham Hodgkins Konopasek, Mark Lyons Hodgkins Leasher, Bill Toledo Mattoon Lee, Elliot South Holland Hodgkins Leggett, Michael Oak Park Hodgkins Lockefeer, Peter Antioch Palatine Marcelle, Thaddeus Dolton Hodgkins Matias, Generoso Gurnee Palatine Medgyesi, Bradley Aurora Westmont Meyer, Eric Beardstown Jacksonville Miller, Michael Northbrook Franklin Park Morgan, Diane Sullivan Mattoon Morr, Eddie Decatur Decatur Nixon, Anton Chicago Chicago Oconnor, Vincent Collinsville Earth City, MO O’Neill, William Bolingbrook Addison Partee, Bobby Hillside Northbrook Peggs, Anthony Country Club Hills Hodgkins Perkins, Earnest Chicago Chicago Pierce, Joseph Berkeley Franklin Park Pomaro, Jack Westmont Northbrook Powell, Kevin Mapleton Peoria Rosier, John Lemont Addison Rounds, Jim Woodstock Palatine Ruiz, Rafael Elmwood Park Chicago Skuturna, James New Lenox Bedford Park Steele, Rodney Utica Peru Stephens, Michael Antioch Palatine Stigall Jr, Terry Marion Marion Studniarz, Dennis Lockport Hodgkins Tadla, David Orland Park Hodgkins Tomeczko, Scott Berwyn Bedford Park Turner, Anthony Harvey Hodgkins Ustaszewski, Wayne Mount Prospect Northbrook Wehling, Kenneth Sandwich Hodgkins Welch, Randall Bourbonnais Kankakee White, Stanley Newman Urbana Wilgus, Christopher Plano Addison Williams, Micheal Matteson Hodgkins Woodruff, Charles Westchester Hodgkins Wynstra, Scott Poplar Grove Palatine



