CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 66 elite drivers from Illinois are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

Illinois boasts 553 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 15,143 years of accident-free driving. Ralph Lendi of Tinley Park is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 48 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 5,230 total full-time UPS drivers in Illinois.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Scott Bremerman, president, UPS West Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.  In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center.  If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Illinois drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

DriverHometownUPS Work Location
Ahlenius, ScottHoffman EstatesPalatine
Anderson, DonaldAlgonquinNorthbrook
Barna, RichardBridgeviewHodgkins
Bestwina, DeanBridgeviewHodgkins
Bethune, LawrenceBolingbrookHodgkins
Bliss, RobertDarienWestmont
Bonvillain, LarryFreeportRockford
Bowman,  DavidGalesburgGalesburg
Broadway, NewellJolietHodgkins
Brown Sr, BernardBlue IslandHodgkins
Callaham, PatrickHomewoodHarvey
Cameron, PatrickChicagoChicago
Cimo Jr, JamesLakemoorPalatine
Coleman, LinnettaSouth HollandHodgkins
Curtis, DavidWood RiverAlton
Cygan, ToddColumbiaBelleville
Day, MarkGrayslakeFranklin Park
Devereux, LawrenceMount ProspectFranklin Park
Eichler, KarlGurneeOak Creek, WI
Ensley, ChuckQuincyAlton
Hester, RodneyDowners GroveHodgkins
Hudak, RaymondRockfordRockford
Huisman, DavidSaint CharlesAddison
Jensen, DavidNapervilleHodgkins
Johnson, LouisChicagoAddison
Jones, MelvinBurnhamHodgkins
Konopasek, MarkLyonsHodgkins
Leasher, BillToledoMattoon
Lee, ElliotSouth HollandHodgkins
Leggett, MichaelOak ParkHodgkins
Lockefeer, PeterAntiochPalatine
Marcelle, ThaddeusDoltonHodgkins
Matias, GenerosoGurneePalatine
Medgyesi, BradleyAuroraWestmont
Meyer, EricBeardstownJacksonville
Miller, MichaelNorthbrookFranklin Park
Morgan, DianeSullivanMattoon
Morr, EddieDecaturDecatur
Nixon, AntonChicagoChicago
Oconnor, VincentCollinsvilleEarth City, MO
O’Neill, WilliamBolingbrookAddison
Partee, BobbyHillsideNorthbrook
Peggs, AnthonyCountry Club HillsHodgkins
Perkins, EarnestChicagoChicago
Pierce, JosephBerkeleyFranklin Park
Pomaro, JackWestmontNorthbrook
Powell, KevinMapletonPeoria
Rosier, JohnLemontAddison
Rounds, JimWoodstockPalatine
Ruiz, RafaelElmwood ParkChicago
Skuturna,  JamesNew LenoxBedford Park
Steele,  RodneyUticaPeru
Stephens, MichaelAntiochPalatine
Stigall Jr, TerryMarionMarion
Studniarz, DennisLockportHodgkins
Tadla, DavidOrland ParkHodgkins
Tomeczko, ScottBerwynBedford Park
Turner, AnthonyHarveyHodgkins
Ustaszewski, WayneMount ProspectNorthbrook
Wehling, KennethSandwichHodgkins
Welch, RandallBourbonnaisKankakee
White, StanleyNewmanUrbana
Wilgus, ChristopherPlanoAddison
Williams,  MichealMattesonHodgkins
Woodruff, CharlesWestchesterHodgkins
Wynstra, ScottPoplar GrovePalatine


