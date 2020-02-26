ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 29 elite drivers from Missouri are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



Missouri boasts 226 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 6,210 years of accident-free driving. Robert Vallely of Springfield is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 44 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 1,753 total full-time UPS drivers in Missouri.

“I couldn’t be more proud of all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Marvin Hill, President of Central Plains District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Missouri drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Alfano, Anthony Independence Kansas City, KS Artale, Randy Springfield Springfield Brown, John Jackson Earth City Fann, Michael Ozark Springfield Gilmore, David Poplar Bluff Poplar Bluff Haynes, Allen Springfield Springfield Hussey, Donald Saint James Rolla Kearney, Mark Peculiar Lenexa, KS Kirtley, David Centralia Columbia Kissinger, William Republic Springfield Krieger, Daniel Saint Charles Earth City Mccorkendale, Thomas Kansas City Kansas City, KS Mehegan, Kevin Florissant Earth City Moran, Thomas St Charles Earth City Moskalski, Scott Joplin Joplin Nation, Ronald Gregory St. Peters Earth City Nenninger, Darrell Oran Cape Girardeau Orr, Daryle Fair Grove Springfield Prather Jr, Wendell Bridgeton Earth City Renfro, John Sullivan Union Center Robinson, Jeffrey Florissant Earth City Schuckenbrock, Michael Bowling Green Bowling Green Schultz, Louis Stewartsville St. Joseph Stringer, Anthony Blue Springs Lenexa, KS Tearney, Todd Lee’s Summit Lenexa, KS Trujillo, Mark Kansas City Kansas City, KS Wallace, Joseph Florissant Earth City Winkelmann, Timothy O’Fallon Earth City Wisdom, William Preston Columbia



