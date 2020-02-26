LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 80 elite drivers from California are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

California boasts 1,054 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 27,657 years of accident-free driving. James Morton of Hunington Beach is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 43 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 12,950 total full-time UPS drivers in California.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Scott Bremerman, president, UPS West Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.  In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center.  If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of California drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

   
DriverHometownUPS Work Location
Abeyta III, CarlosSan DiegoSan Diego
Addison, WilliamAnaheimAnaheim
Aguilar, AlfredFontanaOntario
Alvarez, AlexSylmarSan Fernando
Andrade, MichaelUplandLa Mirada
Angulo, SergioChinoSan Gabriel
Baca, DavidHuntington BeachCerritos
Bailey, RogerLadera RanchLaguna
Ball, AnthonyCarsonGardena
Barger, MiltonBuena ParkAnaheim
Boner, ShannonAnaheim HillsLaguna
Brown, Patrick JamesAliso ViejoLaguna
Castaneda Jr, HenryChula VistaChula Vista
Castillo-Herrera, ChristinaWhittierBell Hub
Castro Jr, RichardRialtoOntario
Cerillo, MichaelangeloLa MiradaBell Hub
Chacon, SamuelCovinaSan Gabriel
Chavez, FrederickRedlandsSan Bernardino
Cooper, ShawnSimi ValleySan Fernando
Crawford, JamesHemetOntario
Crothers, LarryEl CentroSan Diego
Davis, JeffreyLakewoodCerritos
De La Torre, MichaelOxnardSan Fernando
Delarosa, GilbertCathedral CityPalm Springs
Dixon, RoddneyBig PineBishop
Escobedo, ErnestoWest CovinaLos Angeles
French, JosephLawndaleGardena
Funaro, StevenPasadenaLos Angeles
Gomez, MiguelWhittierCerritos
Hairston, LarryMenifeeGardena
Henderson Jr, TerryFrazier ParkSan Fernando
Hernandez, JoeWhittierBell Hub
Hernandez, MiguelChinoGrande Vista
Hiraga, DeanCypressCerritos
Honda, EricMontebelloGardena
Kirkpatrick, SeanWestlakeNewbury Park
Lagmay, RodolfoLa MiradaCerritos
Laufou, ImoaNorcoBell Hub
Lay, KyraBakersfieldBakersfield
Luna Jr, RobertLa HabraLaguna
Maldonado, RichardLa MiradaCerritos
Marinkovich, JohnLong BeachBell Hub
Martinez, AlbertoCarsonGardena
Martinez, DannyAnaheimAnaheim
Mendez, AnthonyApple ValleyOntario
Mendiola, HarveyRamonaSan Diego
Mitchell, KennethFontanaOntario
Murphy, JohnLa MiradaCerritos
Nakamura, JeffreyLake ForestLaguna
Natividad, JesseSimi ValleyVan Nuys
Navarrete, DavidBeaumontOntario
Nieto, DavidLong BeachOlympic
Ochoa, AndresChinoSan Gabriel
Ornelas, SteveOxnardNewbury Park
Paulson, MarkBakersfieldBakersfield
Penn, MichaelMurrietaLaguna
Perez, ReneAnaheim HillsCerritos
Ramirez, RichardCoronaAnaheim
Rojas, GregoryLa MiradaAnaheim
Rubio, PaulBakersfieldBakersfield
Ruiz, EddieAzusaCerritos
Salle, VincentCoronaOntario
Simoni, AnthonySimi ValleySan Fernando
Singleton, KevinBuena ParkCerritos
Sokoloff, DavidHuntington BeachAnaheim
Sonoda Jr, MichaelFountain ValleyAnaheim
Tapia Jr, JoseTemeculaSan Diego
Thomas, BrianLake ElsinoreSan Gabriel
Tovar, HectorTemeculaSan Diego
Vaccaro, MikeSanta BarbaraSanta Barbara
Valladares, JulioWalnutOntario
Vargas, SergioUplandOntario
Vasquez, GeorgeMoreno ValleyOntario
Vega, AnthonyLa MiradaCerritos
Waldron, CainYorba LindaAnaheim
Walsh, KevinTempletonSan Luis Obispo
Widmer, RobertTemeculaSan Diego
Willett, WayneBanningOntario
Williams, LarryAnaheimGrande Vista
Wilson, JohnathanApple ValleyOntario
   

