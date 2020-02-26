MILWAUKEE, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 45 elite drivers from Wisconsin are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



Wisconsin boasts 182 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 4,463 years of accident-free driving. Ronald Gebauer of Greenfield is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 37 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 1,823 total full-time UPS drivers in Wisconsin.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Stephanie Dexter, president, UPS Northern Plains District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center. If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Wisconsin drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Bourdeau, David Wyocena Middleton Bower, Timothy Mosinee Stevens Point Britz, John Rosholt Stevens Point Buse, James Webster Minneapolis, MN Davila, Joseph Racine Northbrook Duveneck, Kent Sheboygan Sheboygan Dvorak, Kevin Muskego Oak Creek Frymark, Randall Oconto Green Bay Gnas, Jeffrey New Berlin Oak Creek Golembeski, Chris Oshkosh Oshkosh Grzetic, Anton Delavan Palatine Hardina Jr, Larry Barron Rice Lake Harrington, David Roberts St. Paul, MN Hendrickson, David Barneveld Dodgeville Johnson, Douglas Wisconsin Dells Middleton Juedes, Richard Wausau Wausau Kemnetz, Kevin Oshkosh Oshkosh Kieweg, Kevin Muskego Oak Creek Kufahl, Kevin Milwaukee Oak Creek Larson, Mark Fall Creek Oshkosh Lodahl, Douglas Ladysmith Rice Lake Martin, Calvin Racine Oak Creek McMahon, Todd Galesville Winona, MN Meverden, Mario Wausau Wausau Mistele, John Madison Middleton Mueller, Garth Wausau Wausau Mytton, Jeffrey Hales Corners Oak Creek Nicoloff, Craig Genoa City Palatine O’Connell, Patrick Mt. Horeb Middleton Orosz, David Mequon Oak Creek Popp, Duane Depere Green Bay Porter, Mark Twin Lakes Palatine Priest, Wade Hager City St. Paul, MN Rich, Albert Cameron Oshkosh Rineck, Ronald Baldwin Baldwin Robbeloth, Gregory Neenah Oshkosh Rozina, Frank Waukesha Oak Creek Schmidt, Richard Sussex Oak Creek Simuncak Jr, Dennis South Milwaukee Oak Creek Tomczak, David Green Bay Oshkosh Toso, Andrew Stoughton Middleton Tutkowski, Thomas Muskego Elm Grove Van Hout, Michael Brussels Bayview Westendorf, Mark Oconomowoc Watertown Zaborowski, Jeffrey Greenfield Oak Creek





Contact: UPS Public Relations pr@ups.com



