RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 36 elite drivers from Virginia are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



Virginia boasts 231 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 5,952 years of accident-free driving. David Barr of Waynesboro is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 44 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 3,024 total full-time UPS drivers in Virginia.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Tasha Hovland, president, UPS Mid Atlantic District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center. If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Virginia drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Adams, Richard Chester Richmond Beck, David Virginia Beach Virginia Beach Bondurant, Todd Vinton Roanoke Boyd, Tracy Hiwassee Roanoke Cain, Larry Middletown Front Royal Caldwell, Terry Suffolk Virginia Beach Campbell, Douglas Mechanicsville Richmond Collins, Stacy Bristol Bristol Coon, Tommy Colonial Heights Richmond Crawford, Randall Keysville Keysville Crump, Eugene Charles City Richmond Cupp, Robert Front Royal Burtonsville, MD Duff, Robert Tazewell Richlands Fischer, David Gordonsville Charlottesville Heinz, Jeff Disputanta Richmond Holman, Jeffrey Woodbridge Burtonsville, MD Hubbard, Christopher Bristol Bristol Hughes, Timothy Troy Staunton Huntley, Robert Chesterfield Richmond Hurt, Scott Harrisonburg Staunton Johnson III, Henry Fredericksburg Richmond Julian, Kenneth Gloucester Newport News Kerns, Owen Barboursville Staunton Koon, Douglas Charlottesville Staunton Longest, Michael Mechanicsville Richmond Mayo, Michael Danville Danville Milliner, Douglas Chesterfield Richmond Morris, James Charlottesville Charlottesville Nunnally Jr, Jack Dinwiddie Richmond Reynolds, Larry McKenney Richmond Richards Jr, Clinton Virginia Beach Virginia Beach Smith, Darin Virginia Beach Virginia Beach Tate, Randall Concord Roanoke Warner, Jeffery Mount Solon Staunton Watkins, Paul Richmond Richmond Wooden, Marshall North Prince George Richmond



