COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, grows its L.A. Mex menu to bring taco enthusiasts something to celebrate: Mix & Match Street Tacos. With this addition, customers can choose from seven taco options that blend fan-favorites with new tacos they have never had before.
At the forefront of culinary innovation, the limited-time Street Tacos lineup features El Pollo Loco’s first plant-based protein – Chickenless Pollo – and The World’s First Keto Taco, further showcasing the restaurant’s commitment to improving access to better-for-you food.
With endless combinations, customers can mix and match their favorites or try the new tacos in El Pollo Loco’s customizable 6-Pack Taco Box available at all restaurant locations. The full lineup includes:
“Coming off the heels of the successful launch of better-for-you limited-time offerings earlier this year, our customers wanted more,” said Mark Hardison, SVP of Marketing at El Pollo Loco. “We’re thrilled to expand on that with the new Mix & Match Street Tacos that were created to fit every taste preference and lifestyle, as well as debut our first plant-based protein and Keto taco.”
To give customers even more to taco ‘bout, El Pollo Loco will be offering 10 lucky fans the opportunity to win an Endless Taco Party. Simply follow El Pollo Loco on Instagram (@elpolloloco) and look for ways to become a winner in March.
Please visit El Pollo Loco’s YouTube to view the supporting TV campaign, and www.elpolloloco.com for additional information.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.
Endless Taco Party Rules: NO. PURCH. NEC. Open to 50 U.S. states + D.C. (excl. RI). Must be 18+. Odds depend. Ends 3/31/20. Subject to Official Rules. Void where prohibited. ARV of prizes is $4,500. Prizes subject to terms & limitations. Sponsor: El Pollo Loco, Inc.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.
Costa Mesa, California, UNITED STATES
