COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, grows its L.A. Mex menu to bring taco enthusiasts something to celebrate: Mix & Match Street Tacos. With this addition, customers can choose from seven taco options that blend fan-favorites with new tacos they have never had before.



At the forefront of culinary innovation, the limited-time Street Tacos lineup features El Pollo Loco’s first plant-based protein – Chickenless Pollo – and The World’s First Keto Taco, further showcasing the restaurant’s commitment to improving access to better-for-you food.

With endless combinations, customers can mix and match their favorites or try the new tacos in El Pollo Loco’s customizable 6-Pack Taco Box available at all restaurant locations. The full lineup includes:

Chickenless Pollo Taco: Get your chicken fix with this meat-free option. The Chickenless Pollo Taco is made with plant-based protein, slow simmered in a sauce of ﬁre roasted peppers, onions and tomatoes, and topped with queso fresco, lettuce, and fresh avocado. It’s wrapped in a new corn and flour artisan tortilla.



The World's First Keto Taco: Better-for-you food without sacrificing flavor. This Keto Certified Taco has tender pieces of our famous fire-grilled chicken, jack cheese, handmade pico and ripe avocado nestled into a keto friendly tortilla and finished with creamy cilantro dressing.



Chicken Avocado OR Street Corn Taco: Talk about timeless. These tacos come with fire-grilled chicken, lettuce and queso fresco, and are served on an artisan tortilla. The Chicken Avocado Taco option is topped with pico de gallo, avocado and creamy cilantro dressing, and the Street Corn Taco has corn and baja sauce. Both are wrapped in a new corn and flour artisan tortilla.



Baja OR Spicy Shrimp Taco: Just in time for Lent, the Shrimp Tacos are back and cooked to perfection in a chipotle and garlic marinade. The Baja Shrimp Taco is topped with fresh shredded cabbage, house-made pico de gallo and baja sauce, and the Spicy Shrimp Taco has coleslaw, salsa roja and creamy queso fresco. Both are wrapped in a new corn and flour artisan tortilla.



Chicken Tacos Al Carbon: A long-standing favorite on the El Pollo Loco menu. Made with our fire-grilled chicken, hand chopped onions and cilantro and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

“Coming off the heels of the successful launch of better-for-you limited-time offerings earlier this year, our customers wanted more,” said Mark Hardison, SVP of Marketing at El Pollo Loco. “We’re thrilled to expand on that with the new Mix & Match Street Tacos that were created to fit every taste preference and lifestyle, as well as debut our first plant-based protein and Keto taco.”

To give customers even more to taco ‘bout, El Pollo Loco will be offering 10 lucky fans the opportunity to win an Endless Taco Party. Simply follow El Pollo Loco on Instagram ( @elpolloloco ) and look for ways to become a winner in March.

Please visit El Pollo Loco’s YouTube to view the supporting TV campaign, and www.elpolloloco.com for additional information.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com .

Endless Taco Party Rules: NO. PURCH. NEC. Open to 50 U.S. states + D.C. (excl. RI). Must be 18+. Odds depend. Ends 3/31/20. Subject to Official Rules. Void where prohibited. ARV of prizes is $4,500. Prizes subject to terms & limitations. Sponsor: El Pollo Loco, Inc.



