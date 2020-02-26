MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 42 elite drivers from Tennessee are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



Tennessee boasts 314 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 8,915 years of accident-free driving. William Pyburn of Springfield is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 43 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 2,860 total full-time UPS drivers in Tennessee.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Cher Porties, president, UPS Mid South District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center. If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Tennessee drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Bailey, Mark Kingsport Bristol, VA Bain, David White House Nashville Blanton, John Clarksville Clarksville Boyce Jr, Lallon Memphis Memphis Burdette, Timothy Madison Nashville Carter, Jimmy Knoxville Knoxville Clary, Johnny Greenbrier Nashville Crooks, Ryan Hendersonville Nashville Deaton, Mark Arlington Memphis Delk Jr, Tony Cookeville Sparta Dolan, James Smithville Nashville Harkleroad Jr, Allen Fall Branch Johnson City Harper, Glenn Cordova Memphis Hope, Christopher Memphis Memphis Hunt, Earlie Nashville Nashville Hysinger Jr, Jerry Cleveland Chattanooga Kidd, Chris Lawrenceburg Lawrenceburg Lowry, Ben Burns Dickson Mash, Timothy Knoxville Knoxville Middleton, James Cookeville Cookeville Mikels, Timothy Seymore Knoxville Mills, Carolyn Memphis Memphis Moseley, David Cordova Memphis Pate, Kenneth Jefferson City Morristown Payne, John Cordova Bartlett Pope, Mark Goodlettsville Nashville Pope, Stephen Bartlett Memphis Porter, Jackie Oak Ridge Knoxville Ramsey, Keith Mohawk Johnson City Reese, Barry Brighton Memphis Rogers, Stuart White Pine Morristown Rowell, Jeffrey Arlington Bartlett Simpson III, Rudolph Memphis Memphis Smith, Roger Knoxville Knoxville Spink, Anton Knoxville Knoxville Stafford, Stephen Nolensville La Vergne Starnes, James Knoxville Oliver Springs Stone, Tonny Cordova Memphis Tate, Nathan Kingsport Johnson City Walling, Thomas Charlotte Nashville Whitaker, Peter Knoxville Knoxville Young, Teddy Woodbury Murfreesboro



