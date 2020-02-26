JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 61 elite drivers from Florida are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



Florida boasts 554 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 15,359 years of accident-free driving. Harold Edgecomb of Alva is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 41 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 6,126 total full-time UPS drivers in Florida.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Kim Wyant, president, UPS Florida District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center. If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.



Following is a list of Florida drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Alonso, Victor Tampa Bayside Center Anderson, Michael Jacksonville Jacksonville Arias, Manuel Orlando Orlando Hub Bailey, Janis Ormond Beach Daytona Center Barfield, Danny Orlando Orlando Bond III, William Jacksonville Jacksonville Buffomante, John Oviedo Longwood Cannon, James Jacksonville Jacksonville Christensen, John Eric Orlando Orlando Curry, Stephen Lakeland Orlando Curtin, Michael Clearwater Pinellas Park Darsey, Stephen Land O’Lakes Bayside Davis, Danny Naples Hialeah Downs, William New Port Richey Elmsford Dumars, John Vero Beach Vero Beach Edwards, Jeremy Palm Harbor Palm Harbor Edwards, Michael St. Augustine St. Augustine Elison, David Jacksonville Jacksonville Engroba, Cesar Miami Miami South Figueroa, Radames Tampa Bayside Center Gabany, Edward Jacksonville Jacksonville Galeas, Rene Gainesville Jacksonville Gearhart, Drew West Palm Beach Deerfield Hallman, Thomas Panama City Panama City Harrington, Darrell Jacksonville St. Augustine Hinz Jr, Frederick Rockledge Cocoa Houha, Brian Plantation Deerfield Johnson, Anthony Lakeland Lakeland Kendall, John Winter Haven Lakeland Ketchum, Bert Fort Walton Beach Ft. Walton Kirkman, Timothy Hilliard Jacksonville Kreider, John Tamarac Ft. Lauderdale Kyle Jr, Joe Jacksonville Jacksonville Legge, Kenny Middleburg Jacksonville Lemanski, Jeff Tarpon Springs Palm Harbor Mattas, Gaylen Bradenton Bradenton McClemmon, Deirdre Apopka Longwood McGrath, Brenda St. Augustine Beach St. Augustine Minor, Michael Fleming Island Jacksonville Murphy, John Hollywood Hollywood Peterson, Mark Ocala Ocala Center Pickett, Bryan Jacksonville Jacksonville Riles, John Jacksonville Jacksonville Rodriguez, Carlos Fort Lauderdale Ft. Lauderdale Sampson, Berry Miami Hialeah Scott, Emory Deerfield Beach Hialeah Seaman, David Indiatlantic Melbourne Shambaugh, Keith St. Petersburg Pinellas Park Smith, Christian Indialantic Orlando Smith, Ernest Atlantic Beach St. Augustine Sorrels Jr, Aaron Largo Pinellas Park Stenzel, Christopher Orlando Longwood Strickland, Pamela Bonifay Chipley Thevenin, Michael Miami Hialeah Thurlow, Mark Saint Johns Jacksonville Waiters, Rickie Bradenton Sarasota Wallington, John Gibsonton Orlando Waskiewicz, Frederick Fort Myers Baltimore White, Bobby Tallahassee Tallahassee Wright, Gary Palm City Fort Pierce Yanni, Dwaine Port Charlotte Hialeah



Contact:

UPS Public Relations

pr@ups.com