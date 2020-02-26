COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 56 elite drivers from Ohio are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

Ohio boasts 375 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 10,366 years of accident-free driving. Terry Leedy of Wadsworth is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 47 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 4,731 total full-time UPS drivers in Ohio.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Trayce Parker, president, UPS East Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.  In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Ohio drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

DriverHometownUPS Work Location
Anderson, ThomasNorth OlmstedMiddleburg Heights
Arcaro, ChristopherMentorHighland Heights
Arndt IV, William GeorgeNorthfieldHighland Heights
Baer, MichaelMount GileadMarion
Binkley, MarkLimaLima
Blocker, GeorgeCenterburgNewark
Bray, ChristopherBrookfieldMiddleburg Heights
Bryant, TroyDefianceDefiance
Clark Jr, JamesBedfordHighland Heights
Classen, KevinLiberty TownshipSharonville
Cogar, JamesCopleyMiddleburg Heights
Coon, LisaMassillonCanton
Craig, JohnEnglewoodWest Carrollton
Datsko, MelissaAkronAkron
Dellaposta, GaryCarlisleDayton
Dolle, TimothyBeavercreekWest Carrollton
Fruchey, BradleyBlufftonLima
Furlong, LanceNorth CantonCanton
Gawronski, MarkPerrysburgToledo
Gillespie, ScottCentervilleWest Carrollton
Goodman, EarpClevelandCleveland
Grimmer, RonaldHaskinsToledo
Hayes, MarkZanesvilleZanesville
Holtvogt, YvonneXeniaWest Carrollton
Joyce, AnthonyHamiltonSharonville
Kagarise, SteveMassillonCanton
Kilzer, PaulAmesvilleAthens
Knepper, JamesWest MiltonWest Carrollton
Kocher, DougZanesvilleColumbus
Kroeckel, ShawnDefianceDefiance
Lange, JohnHamiltonSharonville
Law, TimothyFranklinWest Carrollton
Lepo, ThomasHubbardMahoning Valley
Lietz, MichaelMiddletownSharonville
Lowrie, PeterBrunswickCleveland
Madden, DavidDaytonWest Carrollton
Malashevitz, YvonneBellbrookWest Carrollton
Malkuian, KennethOregonToledo
Manassa, KerryMadisonHighland Heights
Maschari, RandyMilanSandusky
Meyer, AnthonyCincinnatiCincinnati
Meyer, JimmyCincinnatiSharonville
Mitchell, JayKingstonChillicothe
Moore, ToddNew ViennaWilmington
Morrow Jr, MurvinHilliardColumbus
Pirichy, JosephColumbusColumbus
Purgar, JohnConcord TownshipCleveland
Sauber, DanielTiffinFremont Center
Smith, EricBrookvilleWest Carrollton
Steele, DaveKetteringWest Carrollton
Stein, DonaldThe PlainsAthens
Straub, PatriciaNorth RidgevilleMiddleburg Heights
Swensen, ToddStowAkron
Taylor, ThomasBataviaCincinnati
Tomasch, JohnSouth CharlestonColumbus
Wagner, HenryJeffersonAustinburg


