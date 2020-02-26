MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us at the largest RV show in Canada where you will find more than 400,000 square feet of RVs featuring the latest and greatest 2020 models for any budget! We invite you to come check out The Big One, where you’ll learn why the RV Lifestyle is booming and see the hottest trends in the RV and Camping Industry to help get you started on your next adventure! The Big RV Show is the only consumer show in Canada produced by the Canadian Recreational Vehicle Association .



Did you know there are just over 2.1 million households (15%) in Canada with an owned RV? Canadians took 8.8 million RV trips in 2017, generating 4.1 billion for Canadian tourism.

The Big RV Show at The International Centre encompasses 5 exhibit halls and holds over 500 RVs from the ultra-modern Class A Motor Homes to lower priced small light weight and fold down trailers – some with solar power, Wi-Fi, and adventure racks!

The RV Show enables consumers to discover the affordability of RVing and learn about the RV lifestyle.

The show features the largest display of RV Park Model Trailers – some with roof top patios!

Campgrounds and resort exhibitors representing over 100 destinations located in Ontario, Quebec, PEI, New York, and throughout the United States provide a wide range of RV Camping options!

Explore the huge 11,000 square foot fully equipped Parts & Camping Accessory Superstore operated by Great Canadian RV. The store is also featuring Country Singer Jordy Jackson who will be performing all weekend!

Meet Kate and Adam from Full Time Canada to learn all about living Full Time in a RV

to learn all about living Full Time in a RV Come meet Maddie & Kiki, Canada's favourite female grill experts!

What is #VanLife? Meet Julien Roussin from Go-Van.com in the Go RVing Canada Activity Zone!

Bring your kids to have their face painted by “Artsy” from Party California, Toy Story 4 Coloring Contest, and more!

Learn from industry professionals during a series of exclusive seminars including RV 101 for Beginners, RV Maintenance, RV Tire Safety and Towing Hints

Listen to Live Entertainment on the Havelock Country Jamboree Stage all weekend!

Buy an RV at the show and enter a draw to have your payments paid for 12 months up to $5000!

Visit the Go RVing Canada Lifestyle Zone and enter to win great prizes and experience Wildhood!

Win a 7 Day Motor Home Rental, including 700 Kilometers, a $150 Gas Card and a $100 Visa Card and a 10×10 Canopy Tent, a Stand-Up BBQ, a Lantern and Four (4) folding chairs courtesy of Coleman Canada!

Draw prizes include a My Custom Sports Chair, 2 Camping Passes to Havelock Jamboree Country Music Festival, Go Pro Hero 7, a Coleman Canada Camping Package, a Folding Montague Bike ($1000), a RV Mattress and prizes from Dometic, Truma and Qwick Wick!

Visit www.thebigrvshow.ca for more information and make sure you download our mobile app for iOS and Android to navigate the show and find your favourite exhibitor!

Show Hours:



Thursday 10-7

Friday 10-7

Saturday 10-7

Sunday 10-5



FREE PARKING Cost



Thursday & Friday



$9.00 Online & At the Door



Saturday & Sunday

Online Special $15.00 / At the Door $18.00

Kids under 18 Free Contact:



Show Director



Shannon O’Callaghan



shannon.ocallaghan@crva.ca



