PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 23 elite drivers from Oregon are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



Oregon boasts 111 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 2,525 years of accident-free driving. Joseph Chambers of Wilsonville is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 41 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 1,812 total full-time UPS drivers in Oregon.

“I am tremendously proud of all the men and women who were inducted this year, and am honored to share their accomplishments as each driver continues to set a higher standard for professional drivers,” said Joe Braham, President of UPS Northwest District. “The dedication and diligence to safe driving that Circle of Honor drivers exhibit not only keeps them safe, it also improves public safety.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Oregon drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Kimball, Lance Eugene Springfield Smith, Gordon Portland Portland Alexander, Ronald Eugene Springfield Bartholomew, Eric The Dalles The Dalles Byers, Denise Fairview Portland Childs, Delbert Portland Portland Dillon, Sherman Springfield Eugene Foix, Gregg Oregon City Tualatin Kershner, Charles Portland Portland Knudsen, Kevin Portland Portland Lay, David Roseburg Roseburg McNeal, Dennis Beaverton Portland Moncrief, Daniel Joseph Enterprise Morton, Stacy Portland Portland Newell, Scott Pendleton Hermiston Peterson, William Klamath Falls Klamath Falls Powers, Anthony Bend Deschutes Radinovich, Kevin Hines Burns Rea, Kris Bend Deschutes Schroder, Lionel Roseburg Roseburg Sidlo, Kirby Seaside Warrenton Sims, Patrick Albany Corvallis Vancil, Jerry Salem Salem

