Expand gaming and productivity with an LG Dual Screen



Crystal-clear audio tech and 8K cinematic camera level-up your entertainment

5G-ready LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW can share more of what you love faster and in more places

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed to meet the modern needs of creatives, consumers and businesses, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW is built to let users share incredible moments faster and more often on both Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network and our low-band 5G network, launching later this year1.



The LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW opens the door to new audio and video experiences, leveraging the high speeds and low latency of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network for video streaming with virtually no buffering and immersive multiplayer mobile gaming.



It also has a next-level camera to capture your favorite moments and a cinematic 6.8-inch display, so you’ll be able to quickly share or relive life’s brightest moments on our fast 5G Ultra Wideband network or 4G LTE.

Why is the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW so good?



Music lovers and movie makers have been drawn to the LG V series for its elevated audio-video capabilities, and the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW lives up to that reputation with incredible creative features enhanced by the power of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.



5G Roaring Ahead: With the latest LG V60, users can connect to Verizon’s blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network in parts of 34 cities and 24 professional sports stadiums and indoor arenas to take full advantage of the next-gen connection.



Low-light, Cameras, Action: Day or night, wide angle or close-up, a multi-camera system makes photos look amazing. A 64-megapixel camera grabs more light in each snap, so even photos taken at night look bright and clear. The dynamic camera also keeps photos super-detailed and clear, so people and objects remain in focus even when you zoom in closer with the hi-res lens.



Advanced Steady Cam enables smooth and stable 8K video that looks phenomenal. And don’t worry, you’ll sound like a pro in your vlogs. A quad-mic 3D recording system captures tons of audio information for more balanced audio. The phone also uses Voice Bokeh to minimize background noise and make your voice stand out.



Dual Screen powers: A stunning 6.8-inch OLED display with a cinematic view is perfect for immersing yourself in a movie’s vivid colors and sharp details. As if that striking display wasn’t impressive enough, multi-taskers and gamers will love the ability to double up display power with a detachable second-screen. LG Dual Screen transforms your entertainment options: play select games with a bigger virtual control pad or stream your favorite TV show and monitor social media at the same time. With more space to play, watch, chat or work, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW is a multitasking dream come true2.

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW works hard for your business needs



Dual screens double the potential for productivity on the go. Added space lets business users multitask with presentations, phone calls, email, and documents in an expansive environment. With a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery and Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, the LG V60 has staying power and quick connections when you most need them3.

When will the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW go on sale?



Stay tuned for pricing and pre-order details for the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW on Verizon, coming soon. Visit verizonwireless.com for more information and follow @Verizon on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter for the latest on the LG V60 and our 5G rollout.

15G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities.

2Dual Screen available separately. Virtual gamepad compatible with games that support Bluetooth controllers; simultaneous multi-tasking subject o streaming app compatibility.

3Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors.

