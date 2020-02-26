Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 5 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

26 February 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 19 – 25 February 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]1,722 2,703,681
19 February 20202001,585.00317,000
20 February 20202001,596.18319,236
21 February 20202001,599.68319,936
24 February 20202501,518.44379,610
25 February 20203001,493.75448,125
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)2,872 4,487,588


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]19,100 33,250,749
19 February 20201,8001,754.333,157,794
20 February 20202,5001,770.064,425,150
21 February 20202,5001,765.664,414,150
24 February 20204,0001,676.106,704,400
25 February 20204,5001,649.417,422,345
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)34,400 59,374,588

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 2,872 A shares and 101,644 B shares corresponding to 0.48 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 19 – 25 February 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

