Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 5 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
26 February 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 19 – 25 February 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|1,722
|2,703,681
|19 February 2020
|200
|1,585.00
|317,000
|20 February 2020
|200
|1,596.18
|319,236
|21 February 2020
|200
|1,599.68
|319,936
|24 February 2020
|250
|1,518.44
|379,610
|25 February 2020
|300
|1,493.75
|448,125
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|2,872
|4,487,588
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|19,100
|33,250,749
|19 February 2020
|1,800
|1,754.33
|3,157,794
|20 February 2020
|2,500
|1,770.06
|4,425,150
|21 February 2020
|2,500
|1,765.66
|4,414,150
|24 February 2020
|4,000
|1,676.10
|6,704,400
|25 February 2020
|4,500
|1,649.41
|7,422,345
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|34,400
|59,374,588
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 2,872 A shares and 101,644 B shares corresponding to 0.48 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 19 – 25 February 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachments
Rockwool International A/S
Hedehusene, DENMARK
SE-2020-05_Transactions A and B sharesFILE URL | Copy the link below
Rockwool International A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: