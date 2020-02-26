Company announcement

Release no. 5 – 2020

26 February 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 19 – 25 February 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 1,722 2,703,681 19 February 2020 200 1,585.00 317,000 20 February 2020 200 1,596.18 319,236 21 February 2020 200 1,599.68 319,936 24 February 2020 250 1,518.44 379,610 25 February 2020 300 1,493.75 448,125 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 2,872 4,487,588





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 19,100 33,250,749 19 February 2020 1,800 1,754.33 3,157,794 20 February 2020 2,500 1,770.06 4,425,150 21 February 2020 2,500 1,765.66 4,414,150 24 February 2020 4,000 1,676.10 6,704,400 25 February 2020 4,500 1,649.41 7,422,345 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 34,400 59,374,588

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 2,872 A shares and 101,644 B shares corresponding to 0.48 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 19 – 25 February 2020 is enclosed.

