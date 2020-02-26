NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, has chosen Nomi Network, Women for Women International and Girls Who Invest as its key gender equality partners for 2020. The enhanced partnerships reflect PIMCO’s continued commitment to gender equality – within the investment management industry and throughout communities worldwide.



PIMCO has worked with each of these gender equality focused organizations in various capacities over the years1, alongside many others, but will expand its partnerships with all three organizations to increase impact and reach in 2020. The enhanced partnerships with Nomi Network and Women for Women International will support the economic empowerment of vulnerable women and girls. PIMCO’s partnership with Girls Who Invest will continue to help further build a talent pipeline of women investors in the asset management industry.

“Our focus on gender equality reflects our belief that everybody, regardless of gender, deserves equal access to opportunities, prospects and economic security,” said Emmanuel Roman, CEO of PIMCO. “We champion gender equality and diversity right here at PIMCO, throughout the investment management industry and in communities worldwide, not only because we believe it is right, but because we believe diversity in any industry and any community, makes us all stronger.”

The partnerships are part of PIMCO’s broader gender equality initiatives, driven in part by PIMCO’s Women & Investing platform which consists of three main focus areas – Women in Investing, Women as Investors and Investing in Women. These expanded partnerships reinforce PIMCO’s commitment to these focus areas.

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and 2,150+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

About Girls Who Invest

Girls Who Invest is a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing gender diversity and inclusion in investment management with a focus on growing the pipeline of women entering the industry in frontline investing positions. They accomplish this through education, mentoring, internships, and a supportive community. The organization’s on-campus program enables college students to explore investment management careers through four weeks of education at top universities followed by a six-week paid internship at one of more than 100 leading investment management firms. Scholars unable to commit 10 weeks to the on-campus program can apply for Girls Who Invest’s four-month, fully subsidized, self-directed Online Intensive Program.

In addition, all scholars receive support and career guidance from a network of partners, mentors, and alumni. Girls Who Invest’s vision is for 30% of the world’s investable capital to be managed by women by 2030. For more information, visit girlswhoinvest.org .

About Nomi Network

Nomi Network's vision is a world without slavery where every woman can know her full potential. We create economic opportunities for survivors and women at risk of human trafficking by equipping them with leadership, entrepreneurship, and technical skills to become financially independent. Nomi Network believes that by providing safe and sustainable economic opportunities, we protect women from trafficking and empower them to rewrite the futures of generations to come. Learn more at nominetwork.org .

About Women for Women International

Women for Women International works in some of the toughest places to be a woman. Since 1993, we have helped nearly 500,000 women survivors of war and conflict rebuild their lives. We’ve given them the tools and support to earn a living, save money, improve their health and wellbeing, influence decisions in their home, and build connections.

In Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Kosovo, Nigeria, and Rwanda Women for Women International provides women with a 12-month social and economic training program and responds to the needs of refugees in Jordan, South Sudan, and Northern Uganda. Women for Women International also engages men locally to become allies in the promotion of women’s advancement and works with community leaders to advocate for women’s rights, health, and education. Together, these programs not only help women survive today, but also create sustainable change for the world tomorrow.

