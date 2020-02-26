THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (THE "ANNOUNCEMENT") AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (596/2014/EU) ("MAR"). IN ADDITION, MARKET SOUNDINGS (AS DEFINED IN MAR) WERE TAKEN IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN OF THE MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, WITH THE RESULT THAT CERTAIN PERSONS BECAME AWARE OF SUCH INSIDE INFORMATION, AS PERMITTED BY MAR. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Issue of Equity

DXS International plc ("DXS", the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to confirm that, following its announcement on 19th February 2020, the Company has today completed the placing and subscription of ordinary shares to raise just over GBP 1 million. The Company confirms that a total of 12,675,000 new ordinary shares were issued and admitted to trading today and that following the fundraising, the Company has a total of 48,256,416 ordinary shares in issue.

David Immelman, CEO of DXS International plc commented: "I'm delighted to have received this supportive funding at a high growth phase in the Company's development as DXS moves into scale up and further commercialisation."

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Contacts:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



City & Merchant Limited

David Papworth



020 7101 7676









Corporate Broker and sole broker to the Placing



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce



020 3764 2341





Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International plc presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.