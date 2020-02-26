On behalf of Sbanken ASA, DNB Markets has on 26 February 2020 purchased 29 446 shares for use in Sbanken's share purchase programmes for employees and executive managers.



The shares have been acquired at an average price of NOK 65.4242 per share.

Before the transaction, Sbanken had zero treasury shares.

Contact details, Investor Relations:

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.