Englewood, Colo., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona US, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors, today announced its newest product innovation to clean and care for floors. Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner with Cedar Wood and Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner with Lemon Mint are now available at select e-commerce retailers as well as on bona.com with broader distribution slated for March 2020.

“We know that 87 percent of consumers use floor cleaning products that are scented1, yet it was important to us that we found the perfect balance of a beautiful scent while also keeping our solutions environmentally-focused and effective,” said Leah Bradley, Brand Manager, Bona US. “What resulted from our R&D lab are two products that deliver essential oil based, phthalate-free solutions that are residue-free and easy to use.”

Bradley, who received a degree from New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology in cosmetics and fragrance marketing, worked with various members of Bona’s product development and R&D teams to innovate the two products. Bona’s Hardwood Floor Cleaner with Cedar Wood is specifically formulated for hardwood flooring surfaces and is infused with essential oils of rosemary and cedarwood. The Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner with Lemon Mint offers a citrus scent infused with essential oils of lemon, peppermint, and spearmint and is ideal for hard flooring surfaces such as linoleum, stone, vinyl, laminate, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), and no-wax sealed tile.

Additionally, both products offer a premium quality clean including:

A rinse-free, streak-free formula that removes dust, dirt, and grime while leaving a long-lasting, pleasant scent

No residue, stickiness or build-up overtime that can dull or damage the floor’s finish

Quick drying formula that is ready-to-use with no mixing, measuring or rinsing

A pH neutral formula that is designed specifically for optimal care of linoleum, stone, vinyl, laminate, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), and no-wax sealed tile floors or unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane finished wood floors.

Free of parabens and phthalates

Environmentally minded, waterbased cleaning formula is safe for people, pets and the planet

Just in time for spring cleaning, Bona’s Hardwood Floor Cleaner with Cedar Wood and Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner with Lemon Mint retail between $5.99 and $8.99 MSRP for 22oz to 36oz spray bottles. The scented cleaners will be available starting in March 2020 at major grocery, hardware, home improvement, and e-commerce retailer stores nationwide.

About Bona US

Bona is an innovative, environmentally conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor care and home cleaning products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872-5515 or www.bona.com.

1ROI Rocket, Independent Bona Attitude & Usage Study, March 2019​

