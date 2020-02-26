Hallandale Beach, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropertyForce, the industry leader providing real estate opportunities for everyone, celebrates being a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for 2020. This certification is a significant achievement because it showcases PropertyForce’s dedication to company culture.

“We’re thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™,” says Oliver Seidler, Founder and CEO of PropertyForce. “It’s taken several years to develop our company culture, and it’s deeply important to everyone at PropertyForce. We’re proud to have received this important recognition.”

“We congratulate PropertyForce, on their certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. To award the certification, Great Place to Work gathers verified feedback from employees and related it to its rigorous, data-driven “For All” methodology, to confirm that at least 7 out of 10 employees at PropertyForce have a consistently positive experience in their workplace.

For more information on PropertyForce, please contact Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta at rbrazon@propertyforce.com.

About PropertyForce

PropertyForce is wholesale real estate industry leader providing real estae investment opportunities for everyone. Headquartered in Hallandale Beach, Fla., we focus on simplifying and reinventing the process of real estate investing. Founded in 2006, PropertyForce has been committed to supporting new and experienced investors in their search for their ideal properties, while providing a competitive environment for our team to thrive and succeed. Our system allows us to streamline the entire process, delivering exclusive real estate investment properties to meet investors’ unique and individual needs. To learn more, visit propertyforce.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

